‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Corey Feldman Suffers A Painful Injury While Fighting With Aaron Carter

Corey Feldman was injured during the Dec. 6 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition’, when he slipped and hit his knee on the tile floor during a squabble with Aaron Carter.

Corey Feldman, 48, nearly broke down in tears during the Dec. 6 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, but it wasn’t because of his ongoing struggles with his brother, Eden. This time around, it was because he slammed his knee into the tile floor after chasing Aaron Carter, 31, around the house. The incident started when Corey started playfully teasing Aaron about his smoking habit. Unfortunately for him, things quickly escalated and Corey ended up with a pretty painful injury.

“We were talking crap about your smoking habits,” Corey told Aaron after Aaron peeked inside the dining room to see what Corey was saying behind his back. “I know what you’re talking about pal,” Aaron responded before Corey threw some shade at the pop star. “Go light ’em up”, he said. But Aaron wasn’t phased by Corey’s diss. Instead, he shot back, “I could still kick your a** though”. And that prompted Corey to get up from the dining room table and throw something at Aaron.

Corey then put a cigarette in his own mouth and chased Aaron outside. Then, when he followed the “I Want Candy” singer back inside, Corey slipped on the slick tile floor. “I went crashing right into the tile. It was really painful,” Corey said in a confessional, while sitting next to his wife Courtney Mitchell and brother Eden. “He should not have been running in those shoes at his age,” Eden joked.

As for Aaron — well, he denied being the cause of Corey’s fall. In his own confessional, Aaron said, “I did not inflict any pain on Corey. He brought this on himself. I told him don’t mess with a young buck”.

Will Eden and @Corey_Feldman continue to pass the blame or will they own up to their 💩? Find out FRIDAY at 9/8c! #FamilyBootCamp pic.twitter.com/fyPQFZKXrq — WE tv (@WEtv) December 2, 2019

Fortunately, Corey didn’t have to go to a hospital, but he did have to bow out of the dog attack exercise later that day.

Want more drama? New episodes of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition air Fridays at 10pm on WE tv.