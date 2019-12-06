‘Bless This Mess’ Exclusive Photos: The Legendary Marla Gibbs Comes To Town

‘Bless This Mess’ is getting an iconic visitor. ‘The Jeffersons’ star Marla Gibbs will be guest-starring on the Dec. 10 episode and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE first look photos!

The brand-new episode of Bless This Mess will air Dec. 10 and the episode will feature one amazing guest star — the one and only Marla Gibbs. HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal Marla’s guest spot on the ABC comedy series. In our first look photos, Marla arrives and interacts with the whole Bless This Mess crew. She sits down to have a holiday meal with Mike, Rio, Kay, Beau, Jacob, and Rudy.

In the episode, titled “Goose Glazing Time,” Mike and Rio are thrilled about having their first Christmas alone together as a married couple, but a wrench is thrown into their romanticized holiday plans as they are interrupted by crisis after crisis. Meanwhile, Kay invites Beau home for Christmas so that they can give Jacob a proper holiday. It’s the holiday season so everyone is coming together to celebrate. However, when it comes to Bless This Mess, you never know what surprises are in store. But no matter what, it’s always a fun time.

Marla rose to fame playing Florence on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons. She’s also known for starring in the spinoff Checking In and the NBC sitcom 227. She recently appeared in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and the OWN holiday movie One Fine Christmas.

Bless This Mess stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay, and Langston Kerman as Brandon. The show, currently in its second season, airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app, and Hulu.