Ashley Benson is bearing it all! The actress took to Instagram to share a new snap by photographer Nicholas Maggio and her partner, Cara Delevinge was all about it.

Ashley Benson, 29, couldn’t have looked more sultry and confident in a new snap she posted to her Instagram on Dec. 5. The Pretty Little Liars alum showed off her incredible, bare body in a professional photo by Nicholas Maggio and the results were drop dead gorgeous. In the black and white pic, Ashley’s back is facing the camera, while she looks over her shoulder with a sultry gaze. The star’s entire body is exposed, save for her behind which was covered by what appeared to be a drape. Ashley merely rocked a few jewelry pieces — rings and earrings — during the photo session, as pieces of her hair were strewn about her face for the pic.

Naturally, Ashely’s fans and followers were all about the snap, especially one special someone. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan was one of the first celebs to take to Ashely’s comments section of her post, leaving an emoji with an ‘x’ where each of the eyes should be and the mouth wide open! Seeing the comment, Ashely’s girlfriend of well over a year, model and actress Cara Delevinge, 27, replied to Rachel with “tell me about it.” The sentiment and seal of approval from her partner was such a welcome surprise! Ashely commented back to her lady with a heart emoji and a message that said, “I love you.”

The snap and sweet comment comes just a few months after Cara gave a candid interview, opening up about her relationship with Ashley for the first time. “We weren’t looking for it. It was really just very authentic and natural,” the actress confessed in an Aug. 13 profile about meeting Ashley for the first time on the set of Alex Ross Perry‘s film Her Smell in Spring 2018. The private couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in June of the same year and have been gushing over one another ever since!

Image Credit: Nicholas Maggio

While Cara and Ashley rarely speak about their relationship in public, Cara did thank a “special woman” during her speech at the TrevorLIVE Gala in June 2019. “I also have another very special woman in this room to thank, and you know who you are,” Cara told the audience. “She’s one of the people that helped me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles.” These two are clearly head-over-heels for one another, and fans cannot wait to see them show their love for each other more in the future!