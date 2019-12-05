Wendy Williams Jokes She’ll Be Looking At Jason Derulo’s ‘Anaconda’ When He Comes To Her Show 

Wendy Williams doesn’t think Jason Derulo’s underwear photo is appropriate for Instagram, but, it’s totally fine for her show! She reacted to his since removed ‘bulge’ pic, and invited the singer to wear just his underwear when he’s a guest on her show!

Wendy Williams took Hot Topics a bit too fiery on her December 5 show, when she had zero filter when reacting to Jason Derulo‘s… well, “anaconda.” The talk show host, 55, covered the buzz about the singer, 30, and his latest underwear photo, which Instagram removed and deemed as “inappropriate.” And, while she said the photo has no place on the popular app, those same rules do not apply to her talk show.

“Jason claims Instagram is discriminating against him. It’s not a color thing, it’s a size thing,” she joked to her studio audience on Thursday morning, admitting, “We’re a very loose show and even we had to blur what was very obvious that he posted.” In the since removed visual, Jason’s private area appeared to be outlined in his undergarments.

“It goes all the way to his thumb, right there,” Wendy said as she pointed to the image, which was blown up behind her. “He called it an anaconda. You would probably call it the same,” she continued, explaining, “I don’t see it as discrimination… Here’s the thing Jason, your anaconda is not acceptable for social media, because you knew what you were doing when you posted it.”

However, the newly single host flipped the switch and proposed an idea of her own for the singer to flaunt his goods.

“You look really hot, it’s good for off social media. As a matter of fact when you come here on December 18, you can wear this!”, she said, reminding her audience that Jason will be a guest on her show ahead of the Christmas holiday. “And now, because it’s become a story, that’s the only thing I’ll be looking at the entire time I’m talking to him!”

Jason made headlines after he aroused the internet with his sexy photo — a snap of him in nothing but a tiny black pair of tight boxers. Nonetheless, the photo didn’t last too long, as Instagram flagged it as violating its “community guidelines” and removed it. — Something that didn’t sit well with the singer.

“Fuk u mean? I have underwear on… I can’t help my size..,” Jason captioned a screengrab of his warning from Instagram.

He later claimed that he was only “semi aroused” in the photo, stirring up more chatter about his bulge.

“Bro, I was not aroused,” Jason told TMZ when the outlet asked him about the Instagram debacle. He went on to admit he did have “a little semi,” but “it was not an arousal.”

Jason then explained that “an arousal looks different. It’s a different vibe. When it’s fully aroused, it’s a different beast.” Going more into detail, the singer talked an even bigger game, adding, “It leans more to the front, you feel me? If it’s just on the side, and it’s just chilling on the side, it’s a semi vibe.”