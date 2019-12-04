Selena Gomez’s Stylist Reveals Empowering Meaning Behind Singer’s Bold AMAs Dress

Selena Gomez is ready for ‘a new era’ in her life & it inspired her bold fashion choice at the 2019 American Music Awards, the singer’s stylist, Kate Young, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Selena Gomez, 27, had the performance of a lifetime at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, and the singer looked stunning when she arrived on the red carpet in a sexy bright mini dress. Selena made a comeback at the award show as she not only looked gorgeous on the red carpet, but she slayed her performance of her two hit singles, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” While we loved her skintight lime green Versace dress on the carpet, her outfit actually had a much bigger meaning, her stylist, Kate Young, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Kate attended the 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards, hosted by our sister site, in NYC on Dec. 3, when she dished about the powerful reason Selena chose her green mini. “You know, that look, we tried on when she was in New York doing press for her singles and we just all really liked it. I love Selena in a bright-colored, tiny little dress where you see she’s got gorgeous skin and beautiful legs, and I always want to see her face and her shoulders. I think this is a moment about coming out, stepping into a new era – and I wanted her to be bright and positive and a woman,” Kate revealed.

When it comes to styling her celeb clientele, which also includes Margot Robbie, 29, Kate makes sure that the women not only look good but feel good in the clothes they wear. “I don’t choose them. It’s always a collaboration,” Kate said about picking the clothes for her clients. “I hope that it’s true that my clients don’t look the same. I want them always to look like themselves. Just sort of a little bit of a curated fashion-y version of themselves. I think the point of my job really is to make their lives easy. Doing press, doing interviews, being on camera, it makes everyone nervous. Whether you’re an actor or not, it’s an uncomfortable meta situation, and if you feel cute it takes a little bit of that nervousness away. So, my goal is to always make them feel really confident,” Kate shared.

Aside from Selena, when it comes to Margot, who stars in two movies right now – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell – Kate explains how she channels the characters Margot plays, through her clothing. “I think Sharon Tate is always an iconic reference, but we kind of did that and I think for awards season more than anything, I want her to be Margot. If Margot is going to win an award, I want her to look like herself. You know?” Bombshell focuses on women working in a media company, speaking up for themselves publicly for the first time.

So, when asked if we can expect to see Margot in super structured, androgynous looks, Kate admitted, “We’ve been doing a lot of Bombshell press already and she has worn some suits, but then there’s a little bit more of a Bohemian side to her too. I think it’s more about structure, yes, but not androgyny. Very feminine but colorful and some suiting, but also a little puff sleeve or something that feels fun. She likes clothes and she wears them well, so I always want them to feel fun. I want people to look at her clothes and be like, ‘Oh, I want that top.'”