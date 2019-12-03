‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Conrad Lies Under Oath When A Former Patient Files A Lawsuit

Conrad’s job is on the line in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 3 episode of ‘The Resident.’ He decides to lie during his deposition when a former patient files a malpractice lawsuit against him.

Conrad is more than a little shaken when he’s pulled into a deposition in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Resident. A former patient has filed a lawsuit against him. “Don’t worry, you’ll be fine,” Bell tells him. Conrad replies, “You haven’t always been on my side.” He has a point. Bell tells Conrad that he is this time around. How far these two have come!

Conrad goes into the deposition and new Red Rock lawyers follow him. These two lawyers look like they’re fresh out of law school and Bell looks a little worried. Conrad is questioned about the patient who has filed the lawsuit, especially about Conrad withdrawing the morphine. The lawyer confronts Conrad about stopping the morphine to coerce a confession out of the patient. “You gonna perjure yourself, you little b*tch?” the former patient snarls.

After the deposition, Nic and Conrad have a chat. Nic asks Conrad about what he said. “I said Mr. Spiro was lying, that I provided him the standard of care,” Conrad says. Nic asks him whether or not that’s true. “The less I tell you the better,” Conrad tells Nic, who warns him that if Red Rock finds out that he’s lying then he’ll never practice again.

“Does anyone else know?” Nic asks. When Conrad stays quiet, Nic asks again. “Just Devon,” he quips. Devon could make or break Conrad’s career and these two are not exactly on the best of terms at the moment.

The synopsis for the Dec. 3 episode reads: “Conrad comes under fire when a former patient files a malpractice lawsuit against him, putting Bell in a difficult position with Red Rock. When Devon discovers that his VIP patient has a life-threatening brain condition, the doctors ban together to perform a risky surgery. Meanwhile, Mina discovers that Adaku (guest star Erinn Westbrook) has a dangerous heart condition that puts her and the baby at risk, and Kyle forms a personal relationship with a patient.” The Resident season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.