‘RHOA’: Kenya Regifts Eva’s Present For Brooklyn & Clashes With Cynthia At Her Bailey-Cue

Kenya Moore caused A LOT of drama during the Dec. 1 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’.

Kenya Moore‘s still dealing with her troubled marriage — it’s something she revealed to Porsha at the beginning of the Dec. 1 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta — so that’s probably why she became so heated and lashed out at both Eva and Cynthia at the latter’s second annual Bailey-cue. The first hit came when Kenya pulled a Kim Richards and returned a gift Eva had given to her for her daughter, Brooklyn. But instead of giving the present back to the the gift giver, like Kim did with Lisa Rinna’s bunny on RHOBH, Kenya just gave it to Porsha for baby Pilar. Kenya didn’t feel as though the gift had the right energy since Eva was too afraid to bring her own kids around her earlier this season, so she chose to regift the stuffed baby doll.

Of course, Porsha then ran to tell Eva what had just happened and suggested that they squash their beef as soon as possible. But when Kenya joined the group back outside, things went from bad to worse. Kenya revealed that both Porsha and Cynthia had told her that Eva felt she had bad energy, but Eva said she never said such a thing. We soon discovered, however, that it was actually Cynthia who said it, and when Cynthia tried defending herself, Kenya snapped back at her for interrupting. It became clear pretty quickly that Kenya wasn’t happy with anyone this week, so Eva left the party early.

Later, the ladies gathered inside to play a game and hand out some awards. Based on a majority vote, Cynthia awarded prizes to the best twerker of the group (Shamea), the shadiest of the group (Marlo), the best reader of the group (Kenya), and the thirstiest of the group (Yovanna). And then, when everyone revealed what they felt most insecure about, Kenya said she fears she’ll never be loved unconditionally. It seemed as though she was hinting at her marriage to Marc Daly, but when Porsha asked her to elaborate on her comment, she said she couldn’t because she’d get upset. So like we said, we think a lot of Kenya’s anger stems from her current relationship struggles. To see if we’re right, we’ll have to keep watching.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.