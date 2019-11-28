National Dog Show 2019: Thor The Bulldog Named Best In Show At Thanksgiving Classic

Top dog! Over 2,000 pups came to compete and it was Thor the Buldog who took home the coveted Best in Show at the National Dog Show presented by Purina. We’ve got more details about the winner.

Talk about some stiff competition. 2,080 of the top show dogs in the nation descended Kennel Club of Philadelphia's ring for the National Dog Show presented by Purina and TK took top honors as Best in Show. Thor the bulldog has some very stiff competition, but has a long history of wins so this was just the icing on the cake. The Bulldog takes over from Whiskey the Whippet, who was 2018's top dog, as he was born in South America.

During the two-hour telecast on NBC on Nov. 28 — Thanksgiving Day — the best of each breed was presented in the seven respective groups that would go on to compete for Best in Show. An adorable Hauvenese represented the Toy Group, while a Pharoah Hound took top honors in the Hound Group. An English Sheepdog took top dog in the Herding Group, while a gorgeous Siberian husky with 50 Best in Show in show wins was the best of the Working Group. A Soft Coated Wheaten terrier took top honors in the Terrier Group, while a Golden Retriever won the Sporting Group. Finally, a Thor the bulldog won the Non-Sporting Group. They’re all top dogs to us!

Each year there is always an audience favorite dog who captures everyone’s hearts. This year it was the Golden Retiever. In 2018 it was the state dog of Maryland, the Sporting group winner Chesapeake Bay Retriever that got tons of love, which was no surprise considering the state’s proximity to Philadelphia The adorable little tan and white Pembroke Welsh Corgi who won the working group also received plenty of audience love and applause.

The National Dog Show’s judging happened over the previous weekend, but the results are held so that the show can air on NBC on Thanksgiving Day. Now in it’s 18th year on the network, it has become the most watched canine competition of the year, surpassing the Westminster Kennel Club‘s annual dog show and the always lovable Super Bowl alternative, the Puppy Bowl. It’s also become a Thanksgiving Day viewing tradition for many families as 2018’s telecast had 11.6 million people tuning in.