Ciara Slays Singing ‘Melanin’ In Red Puffer Outfit At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Ciara dazzled at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with her incredible performance of ‘Melanin.’ The singer beat the chilly weather in a red sweater, puffer jacket, and puffer pants.

Ciara, 34, took the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28 to a whole new level with her performance of her hit song “Melanin.” Even though she was on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles float in a small space, the singer still managed to show off her insane dance moves. Ciara looked amazing in a red puffer jacket and pants. Ciara’s name was written across the back of the jacket. She had on a matching red sweater underneath. A truly red-hot performance from start to finish!

Every year the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a star-studded event. There are so many celebrities who will be celebrating the holiday in New York City. In addition to Ciara, the stars set to appear this year include Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Josh Dela Cruz, Celine Dion, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Debbie Gibson, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Kelly Rowland, and Billy Porter.

Ciara is performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade just days after hosting the 2019 American Music Awards. She showed off her incredible vocals and dance moves with an electric performance of her hit “Melanin.” La La Anthony joined her during the performance. Over the course of the night, she wowed in a number of amazing outfits. Her look on the red carpet was a sizzling bright blue Balmain suit. She also rocked a sparkling orange jumpsuit, leopard print dress, and more.

The singer isn’t slowing down either. She’s currently a judge on Nickelodeon’s America’s Most Musical Family and will return to co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for the third year in a row. She’ll be hosting from Los Angeles, while Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale are in New York City and Billy Porter is in New Orleans.