Thanksgiving 2019 Cocktail Recipes: 40+ Drinks That Pair Perfectly With Your Turkey

These Thanksgiving cocktails are sure to spice up the holiday with pumpkin flavors, cranberry infusions and more!

Pumpkin Barrel from ADDiKT Modern Kitchen at W Miami

1.75 oz Bourbon

.5 oz Luxardo

.75 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Pumpkin Puree

.25 Simple Syrup

It may still be 85 degrees, so we find unique ways to get festive in Miami! ADDiKT Modern Kitchen at W Miami is featuring a special Thanksgiving cocktail called the Pumpkin Barrel, which will be available for $16. Made with Bourbon, luxardo, pumpkin puree, and lime juice, the Pumpkin Barrel cocktail is the perfect way to sit back, relax, and get into the Thanksgiving spirit.

Cranberry Turkey Jam from Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

1.5 oz vodka

.5 oz aperol

.25 oz drambuie

.75 oz lime

1oz cinnamon simple syrup

Splash cranberry

Shaken/strained in tall glass

Garnished with cranberries & cinnamon stick

Spice up this Thanksgiving season at Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club with the Cranberry Turkey Jam ($18) – what could possibly be more appropriate this holiday season? Made with vodka, aperol, drambuie, lime, cinnamon simple syrup, cranberry juice, and topped with a cinnamon stick and fresh cranberries, the Cranberry Turkey Jam is the perfect way to ring in our favorite holiday and get into the turkey spirit.

Autumn Sloe Spritz by db Bistro Moderne* Cocktail created by Sommelier Brittany Villafane

1 oz Hayman’s Sloe Gin

.5 oz Lillet Blanc

3 oz Sparkling Wine

2 dashes of Orange Bitters

Garnish with an Orange Twist and Blackberry

H. Cortes Cure from Boulud Sud * Cocktail created by head mixologist, Samy Berdai

1.5 oz. Diplomatico Rum

0.25 oz Myer’s Rum

1.5 oz Pinot Noir Grape Juice

0.5 oz Lime Juice

4 dashes Cinnamon Tincture

5 dashes Angostura Bitters

0.25 oz Demerara Syrup

Shaken, served over ice in Terra Cotta tumbler with short straw. No garnish.

Fall-for-It, From Nathan @ Momentum Mixology Something Different

2 oz. JAJA Añejo

1 oz. Orgeat

1/2 oz. cinnamon

2 oz. pear puree

Dehydrated lemon (for Garnish)

Combine JAJA, Orgeat, cinnamon and pear puree in a cocktail shaker with ice– shake and chill. Pour over ice and garnish with a dehydrated lemon and cinnamon stick to swirl.

Pumpkin Crush The Springs in Brooklyn, NY

2 parts Michter’s Bourbon

1 part Torani Pumpkin Syrup

3/4 parts lemon juice

Add ice to taste and serve in a short glass or half fill a blender with ice to serve it in slushie form.

Elevated Apple Martini Created by Jonathan Pogash

2 oz. Van Gogh Vodka

1/2 oz fresh lemon

1 oz Perfect Purée green apple

Splash of Champagne Palmer & Co Brut Réserve NV, chilled

Shake all (except Champagne) very well with ice and strain over ice into martini glass. Top with chilled Champagne. Garnish: apple slice.

Belle-Lychee Created by Jonathan Pogash

2 oz. Champagne Palmer & Co Brut Réserve NV

1 oz. Van Gogh Cool Peach vodka

1/2 oz. lychee liqueur

3/4 oz. white peach purée

In a mixing glass, add ingredients with ice and gently fold together without over-stirring. Then strain into a chilled Champagne flute. GARNISH floating mint leaf (slap leaf before floating on top).

The Code

1½ parts D’USSÉ® VSOP Cognac

1 part DISARONNO® Originale Liqueur

2 parts fresh pineapple juice

Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Lemon wedge.

Fall for Daqs by Ashley Thomas, West Coast Sailor Jerry Ambassador

1.5 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

.5 part Lime Juice

1 part Pomegranate juice

Dash of grenadine

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice, shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with pomegranate seeds.

Cran-Spiced Martini by Trevor Schneider, Reyka Vodka Ambassador

2 parts Reyka Vodka

1 part cranberry 100% juice

¾ part Vanilla spiced syrup

Glass: Martini

Garnish: Skewered cranberries

Combine all the ingredients into shaker with ice. Shake, strain & garnish.

Cold Brew Martini

1 part SKYY Infusions® Cold Brew

1 part Frangelico® Hazelnut Liqueur

1 part Coconut Water

Shake with ice in mixing tin and strain into a martini glass.

Pomegranate Bubbles (serves 6)

1 750ml bottle 14 Hands Brut Rosé

32 fl. oz. Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate seeds for garnish

Sprig of rosemary for garnish

Pour 1/4 cup pomegranate juice into a champagne flute and top with 14 Hands Brut Rosé. Add pomegranate seeds and sprig of rosemary to garnish.

Tequila Herradura Pomegranate Mule

2 parts Herradura Silver

1 part Pomegranate Wonderful Juice

3 part Ginger Beer

½ part Fresh Lime Juice

Combine all the ingredients in a mixing glass, stir and pour into a mule cup with fresh ice. Garnish with rosemary, ginger slice and pomegranate seeds.

Cranberry Chill

1 oz white rum

1 can Canada Dry Cranberry Ginger Ale

Garnish with cranberries

Grab your favorite cocktail glass and add 5-6 ice cubes, Canada Dry Cranberry Ginger Ale and white rum. Stir and top with fresh cranberries, then enjoy.

Legend of the Fall, Courtesy of Lionfish at Pendry San Diego

1.5 oz Hibiki Harmony

.5 oz Amaro Montenegro

.25 oz St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

.75 oz Maple Ginger Rosemary Cordial

.75 oz Fresh Lemon

.5 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

Bobbing For Apples, Courtesy of Katana Los Angeles

1oz. Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey

1 oz. Lairds Apple Brandy

0.5 oz. Demerara Syrup

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

1 dash of Orange bitters

It’s The Great Pumpkin, Courtesy of Greene St. Kitchen at PALMS Casino Resort

1 oz Jim Beam

1 oz Kahlua

1 oz Pumpkin Spice Heavy Cream

Bobby Burns, Courtesy of The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

2 oz Dewars Scotch

3/4 oz Sweet Vermouth

1/4 oz Benedictine

Orange Swatch for garnish

Katsuya’s Thanks A Million

1.5oz Bulleit Rye Whisky

.75oz St. Germain

.75oz Réal Pumpkin Syrup

1oz Lemon Juice

2 dash Angostura bitters

Shake with 3 sage leaves

Combine all ingredients in shaker tin. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass on fresh ice. Garnish with lemon wheel and 2 sage leaves.

Citizen’s Mocha Martini

1.5 oz Grey Goose Vanilla Vodka

1 oz OM Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Liqueur

1 oz Espresso

.5 oz Hershey Syrup

.5 oz Heavy Cream

Add all ingredients into mixing glass. Add ice and shake. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Kumi Konnection

1.5 oz Tin Cup Whiskey

1 oz Grand Marnier

4 Dashes of Australian Aromatic Bitters

Add all ingredients into mixing glass and stir with ice. Strain into a snifter and garnish with an orange peel.

The Glenlivet New Fashioned

2 Parts The Glenlivet 14 YO

1 Large Ice Cube

2 Dashes of Orange Bitters

2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

¼ Part Simple Syrup

Combine all ingredients in a rocks glass. Stir together. Garnish with an orange twist and rosemary sprig.

Gin-ger Joy

1.5 oz gin

.5 oz lime juice

.5 oz agave syrup

Top with ORGANICS by Red Bull Ginger Ale

Hampton Water Created by The Daisy, NYC

8 oz Hampton Water Rosé

2 oz bourbon (Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon suggested)

2 oz Port Tawny

2 oz hot water

1 oz Honey

½ orange, sliced

2 cinnamon sticks

1 tsp cardamom

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Milk Punch

1 cup Woodford Reserve bourbon

2 cups cream

2 cups whole milk

¾ cup sifted powdered sugar

½ vanilla bean

Freshly grated nutmeg

In a metal bowl over an ice bath, whisk sugar, cream, milk, and bourbon until nice and frothy. Add vanilla bean and strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a pitcher. Place pitcher in freezer for 30 minutes to an hour stirring on occasion. Pour into glass and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg & garnish with a stick of cinnamon.

Clouds In My Coffee, Created by Grace Kaminski, El Che, Chicago

1 ½ oz Slow & Low Rock and Rye

3/4 oz Amaro Abano

¼ oz CremeYvette

1½ oz cold brew coffee (I used Stumptown) lightly whipped heavy cream

Sea salt, garnish

Stir with ice, strain into coupe glass top with lightly whipped cream finish with sea salt.

Cranberry Bramble

1 ½ oz Beefeater Pink

1 oz Cranberry Sauce

¾ oz Lemon Juice

½ oz Orange Juice

Build in tin. Ice. Shake. Strain.

Swift Cider Punch

1 part Martell Blue Swift

2 parts Apple cider

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Apple slices and cinnamon sticks for garnish

Place few ice cubes into the shakers. Pour Blue Swift, apple cider, and bitters. Shake ingredients together and pour into a wine tumbler. Garnish with apple slices and cinnamon sticks.

Jameson Black Barrel Crimson Cranberry Punch

1.5 parts Jameson Black Barrel

1 dash Angostura Bitters per serve

1 part Cranberry Juice

0.5 part Cinnamon Syrup

0.5 part Lemon Juice

0.5 part Club Soda

Build all ingredients together in a punch bowl. Garnish with lemon wheels, orange wheels, cranberries. Serve in rocks glasses chilled over ice.

Tito’s Apple Infusion

750ml Tito’s Handmade Vodka

1-2 apples (Fuji, Granny Smith or Pink Lady are nice options)

Slice up an apple and drop it into a re-sealable glass container with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Let sit in the refrigerator for 3-5 days. Strain the fruit once desired flavor is achieved. Drink on ice or mix in a cocktail!

Autumn Old Fashioned

2 1/2oz Monkey 47 Gin

1/4oz Autumn Spice Syrup*

Dash Angostura Bitters

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass, add ice, stir for 7 seconds, pour over fresh ice (or giant ice cube) in a rocks glass and garnish with an orange twist studded with cloves. Note: grab a seasonal cookie cutter from a kitchen store and make a pumpkin, cat or leaf shape out of the orange twist and put it on top of the ice cube.

*Autumn Spice Syrup*

Steep 4 chai tea bags in 1 cup of boiling water for 5 mins. Remove tea bags add 1 cup sugar. Stir until all the sugar has dissolved, let cool completely, store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 weeks.

Orange Black Tea Toddy

1 1/2 Chivas 18 yr

5 oz Water

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

6 cloves

1 orange wheel

1 lemon wheel

1 black tea bag

1/2 oz Honey

Glass-Mug

Build in pan. Bring to boil. Strain. Garnish with an orange wedge.

Cutwater’s Cranberry Tequila Sour

1.5 oz cranberry-infused Cutwater Spirits Rayador Tequila Blanco

.5 oz cinnamon simple syrup

.5 oz orange liqueur

.75 oz lime

Tequila Infusion: Combine 1 bottle tequila with 1 cup dried cranberries and set aside for 24 hours.

Add all ingredients to a cocktail tin. Add ice cubes and shake until tin is cold. Strain into a cocktail glass, garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel

Golden Hot Toddy

50 ml Aberfeldy 12

15 ml Local Honey Syrup*

20 ml Lemon Juice

Spice Mix

Local Honey Syrup: 100g of honey, 64g water, stir and leave to chill. Bottle and use accordingly.

Hot, spicy and zesty, we mix a bespoke hot toddy mix with Aberfeldy 12, local honey, lemon juice and hot water for this winter warmer.

Chilled Spiked Cider by Ed McFarland – Chef/Owner at Ed’s Lobster Bar

1 quart of fresh apple cider

6 oz of vodka

1 1/2 oz triple Sec

5 oz St. Germain

Ice

1 cinnamon stick

Fill blender 3/4 of ice. Cover ice with apple cider. Add vodka, Triple Sec, and St. Germain. Puree in blender until mix is a thick consistency and the ice is ground. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Winter Cranberry Martini by Donatella Arpaia, Chef/Partner of Prova Pizzabar

2 oz Gin Hendricks

1 oz Cranberry Cocktail

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

Fresh cranberry & rosemary garnish

Winter Hibiscus Margarita

1 ½ Tequila Cazadores Reposado

1 oz. Homemade Hibiscus Syrup

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz. Agave Nectar

Cinnamon Sugar Rim

In a cocktail shaker combine all the ingredients with ice, shake and serve over ice in a Margarita glass. Cinnamon sugar on the rim and garnish with a lime wheel.

Strong ‘n Stormy Slushy (Serves 8)

2 bottles Reed’s Strongest Ginger Beer (24 oz)

12 oz dark rum

4 oz fresh lime juice

Teaspoon salt

2 cups ice

Garnish: 8 lime wheels

In a blender combine rum, Reed’s Strongest Ginger Beer, lime juice, salt and ice and blend until slushy consistency. Pour into large rocks or highball glasses and garnish with lime wheel.

Buenos Aires Pear Spritz

1 oz gin

1 1/2 oz orange pear juice

1/2 oz Argentinian Yerba Mate tea syrup*

Sparkling wine

Garnish: sprig of rosemary

Shake gin, pear juice and syrup over ice until chilled. Strain into an I’ve-filled glass. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with rosemary sprig.

Grey Goose Fireside

4 parts Grey Goose vodka

1 part Organic Maple Syrup

1 Sprig of Rosemary

5 parts Pink Grapefruit Juice

+ pinch of salt

Prep the glassware ahead of time in order to build the cocktail in front of guests. In the bottom of a rocks glass briefly crush the rosemary leaves into the maple and salt. Fill with good quality ice and add the Grey Goose. Top with fresh pink grapefruit juice and stir well. Garnish with an extra sprig of rosemary.

Scotch & Pear Cider

0.5 oz Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire

0.5 oz Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice

0.5 oz Caramel

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

Top with Pear Cider

Pinch of Salt

Prepare a double rocks glass by rimming it with cinnamon powder. In a small mixing tin add a Pinch of Salt, Caramel, Lemon Juice, Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice, and Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire in that order. Add ice to the top. Cover with large shaker tin and shake vigorously for 7-10 seconds (Tins will become ice cold in your hands). Strain over fresh ice in a double rocks glass. Top with Pear Cider. Garnish with 2 Pear Slices. Enjoy!

Orange Harvest T&T

1.25oz Tanqueray No. TEN

Tonic Water (top top)

Floral Garnish: Blood Orange, French Thyme, Orange Dahliav

Add ice to glass with Tanqueray No. TEN. Top with tonic. Place blood orange wheel on rim of glass. Fix floral garnish to rim of glass using cocktail pick.

Espresso Old Fashioned

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio 70

3 dashes Espresso Bean-Infused Angostura Bitters*

1 dash Orange Bitters

1/4 tsp Agave Syrup

Orange Peel for garnish

Dark Chocolate-covered Espresso Beans for garnish

Combine Tequila Don Julio 70, espresso bean-infused angostura bitters, orange bitters, and agave syrup into a mixing glass with ice. Stir well. Pour contents into a rocks glass over a fresh large ice cube. Squeeze orange peel (outside facing away from you) in the direction of the glass. Place orange peel into the glass and place dark chocolate covered espresso bean over orange zest.

*Espresso Bean-Infused Angostura Bitters:

Soak ten of your favorite coffee beans in 4 oz. of Angostura Bitters for 24 hours in a sealed container in a dark cupboard. Store up to one week.

Baileys Caramel Shortbread Latte

2 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

1 1/2 oz Hot Coffee

1 cup Hot Milk

Whipped Cream

Caramel Sauce

Shortbread Cookies

Combine Baileys Original Irish Cream, hot coffee, and hot milk in a glass. Top with whipped cream, caramel sauce drizzle, and shortbread cookie crumbles.

Pineapple Mojito from The Cheesecake Factory

1/8 oz. by weight Mint Leaves, no stems

¾ oz. Simple Syrup

¼ oz. Lime Juice

Muddle well

2 oz. Pineapple Juice

2 oz. Aged Rum (4-5 years)

8 oz. Ice

Short shake – leave contents in shaker tin

1 ea. Lime Wedge – squeeze & drop

2 oz. Soda – add to shaker tin & pour entire mixture into glass

Served in a Specialty Pint with Mint Sprig, Pineapple Wedge, and 2 Tall Sip Straws

Seasons of Love from Junoon NYC *Created by Junoon’s Mixologist Hemant Pathak

½ oz of honey ginger

¾ oz Lemon Juice

¾ oz Grapefruit Juice

2 oz Figenza Vodka

Shake with Ice

Get a rocks glass and fill with a big ice cube. Double strain the contents into the rocks glass. Pour Hoegaarden beer into tin and swirl it around till foamy. Pour foam on top of the cocktail. Meyer lemon charcoal line across the top. Garnish with an edible flower.

Peach Toddy

2 ounce KOB Peach & Orange Blossom

1 Peach Teabag

1 Large Lemon Wedge

1 Tbsp. Honey

1 Cinnamon Stick

1 dash Orange Bitters

4-5 ounces Hot Water

Garnish: Lemon Wheel

Add Ketel One, bitters, teabag, cinnamon stick, and honey to a mug. Top with 4-5 ounces of hot water and stir to dissolve honey. Let sit for 3 minutes, then remove teabag. Squeeze large lemon wedge into mug and discard. Stir to incorporate all ingredients. Garnish with a lemon wheel, in glass, and enjoy.

Cran-Barrel

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

1 ½ parts fresh cranberry juice

¾ fresh lime juice

½ part simple syrup

2 dashes Angostura® bitters

Cranberries

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a highball glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a cranberry skewer.

Sweet and Sour Voughan from Sir Henri Penthouse Rooftop

2 oz of Apple Brandy

1 oz of Rumchata

.5 oz of Nocello

.25 oz of Lime Juice

Shaken and Served in Coupe Glass

Garnish with Cinnamon Stick & Brandy Cherry

Pera Perfecta (Perfect Pear)

2 oz. Camarena Reposado

1 oz. Pear Nectar

5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Agave Nectar

Fill w/ Ginger Beer

Add ingredients (except ginger beer) into an ice-filled cocktail shaker, and shake together to combine/chill. Uncap shaker and add 1-2 oz. ginger beer. Strain into a highball glass containing a red wine poached pear slice, and filled with ice. Garnish with fresh sage.

The Moët & Chandon Impérial 1869 cocktail

15ml Agave Syrup

2 Dashes Grapefruit Bitters

1 Dash Orange Flower Water

100ml Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut

Pour all the ingredients into the Moët Impérial 150th anniversary Coupe and top with Champagne. Garnish with a sprig of “Queen Anne’s Lace” (also known as “wild carrot”).

Negroni Rosa

2 oz. Mezcal Creyente

1 oz. Bianco Vermouth

1 oz. Aperol

Stir all ingredients in mixing pitcher. Served in Mezcal Creyente x Glacce Crystal Ritual Mixology Kit glassware or rocks glass over ice and garnish with orange twist and rosemary sprig.

The Split Base by Nima Kasmaii, Bar Manager at Ember

1 oz Havana Club Blanco Rum

1 oz Santa Teresa 1796 Rum

500 gr Peaches

50 gr Pecans

Stir all ingredients. Pour in rocks glass. Large square ice cube. Garnish with chocolate covered bacon strips.

Cranberry Sauce Sangria from The Skylark, NYC

Grand Marnier

Fresh Orange & Lemon Juice

Jellied Cranberry Sauce & Crushed Sage

Topped with White Wine & Orange Slice

Apple Butter Jeans from The Envoy

Crop Pumpkin Vodka

Apple Butter

Soda

Rockaway from Temple Court

Greenhook Beach Plum Gin

St. Elizabeth All Spice

Cinnamon

Yuzu

Angostura

BACARDÍ Treacle

2.5 parts BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho

0.25 parts Sugar syrup

1 part Freshly-pressed apple juice

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Build over ice rocks until perfectly diluted. Float apple juice last. Garnish with an apple slice.

Sagamore Fizz

1.5 oz Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey

0.5 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Spiced Cranberry Syrup

Club Soda

Add Sagamore Rye, Lime Juice, and Spiced Cranberry to dispenser and stir. Pour over Ice. Top with club soda, Garnish with a rosemary sprig and cranberries. Spice Cranberry Syrup: Boil equal parts sugar, water, and cranberries. For every cup of water, add one cinnamon stick and one rosemary sprig. Remove from heat once boiling and let sit overnight, then strain.

Thank Haven

2 oz. RumHaven

1½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

¾ oz. Honey Syrup

2-3 Basil Leaves

Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and shake vigorously. Double strain cocktail into a chilled martini or coupe glass. Garnish with a basil leaf.

Cherry Sparkle Cocktail

¾ oz Bourbon

3 oz Pure Leaf Cherry Hibiscus Herbal Tea

½ oz Vanilla Liqueur

½ oz Grapefruit Liqueur

3 dashes Grapefruit Bitters

1 dash Vanilla Extract

½ oz Lime Juice

1/4 oz liquid from Maraschino Cherries (optional)

Soda water

Combine all ingredients except for the soda water and shake well. Strain over ice into a mason jar. Top with soda water and garnish with a Maraschino Cherry.

Peach Cobbler Cocktail

3/4 oz CÎROC Peach Vodka

3/4 oz Hazelnut Liqueur

3/4 oz Heavy Cream

Brown Sugar and crushed graham cracker for rimming.

Thanksgiving Crème

1.5 oz CÎROC VS French Brandy

1 oz white crème de cacao

1 oz heavy crème

Add 1.5 oz CIROC VS French Brandy, 1 oz white crème de cacao & 1 oz heavy crème to shaker.

Pumpkin Spice Martini from Pacifique in LA

2 oz Pumpkin Vodka

1 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

2 oz All Spice Dram

¾ Egg White

Apple slice

Star of Anise

Powder Cinnamon

Southern Hospitality Gin Bloody Marys

3.5 oz Taffer’s Bloody Mary Mix

1.5 oz Gin

Fresh rosemary sprigs

Assorted olives

Hot sauce (optional)

Add Taffer’s and Gin to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a serving glass with fresh ice. Garnish with fresh rosemary and assorted olives. Dash with hot sauce and serve!

Pumpkin Martini from Milleridge Inn

Grey Goose (2oz)

Pumpkin Schnapps (1.5oz)

Baileys Irish Cream (1.5oz)

Rim garnished with cinnamon sugar

Topped with a dollop of whipped cream

Ruffino Prosecco Berry Punch

1½ parts Ruffino Prosecco

1 part Ruby Porto

1 part white tea

¾ parts lemon juice

½ part 100% cranberry juice

½ part simple syrup

Lemon twist

Fresh cranberries

Combine the ingredients except for the Ruffino Prosecco into a punch bowl. Stir and then add the prosecco. Lightly stir and garnish with a lemon twist and fresh cranberries.

The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far

2 Parts Svedka Citron

2 Parts Apple Juice

1 Part Ginger Beer

0.5 Parts Fresh Lime Juice

BUILD in a Collins glass. STIR well. GARNISH with a slice of ginger.

In Noble Fashion

1.5 oz Casa Noble Reposado Tequila

0.5 oz ancho chili liqueur

0.25 oz simple syrup

2 dashes orange bitters

2 drops molé bitters

Orange peel

Combine all ingredients, except orange peel, into mixing glass and stir. Strain into glass over ice. Squeeze orange peel; rub around rim and drop into glass.

Apple Cider Mule from Haven Rooftop at The Sanctuary Hotel in NYC

2oz Tito’s Vodka

1 oz apple cider

1oz cinnamon syrup

5oz lime juice

Topped off with ice and Ginger Beer

Pomegranate Prosecco Punch – Serves 11

Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka – 8 oz

Pomegranate Arils – 4 oz.

Pomegranate Juice – 33 oz.

Champagne – 25 oz

Orange slices, mint – garnish

Stir together pomegranate juice and Smirnoff No.21 Vodka in a large punch bowl. Stir in champagne. Add orange slices and Arils. Serve garnished with mint and fruit.

Apple Picking Bubbly Cocktail

3 ounces Barefoot Bubbly Extra Dry

2 ounces Apple Cider

3/4 ounce Irish Whiskey

1/4 ounce Brown Sugar Syrup

To make Brown Sugar Syrup, place 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup water in saucepan over low heat. Stir continuously until barely begins to simmer. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Place apple cider, whiskey and brown sugar syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled. Strain into a chilled glass. Top with Barefoot Bubbly Extra Dry.

Honeycrisp Karamel Toddy

3.75 parts Stoli Salted Karamel Vodka

0.75 parts All Spice Syrup (in a saucepan, add 1 tsp of ground allspice spice to simple syrup; bring to a boil; chill and serve)

3 parts Apple Cider

Cinnamon Sticks

Sliced Honeycrisp Apples

To make All Spice Syrup, place 1 tsp of ground all spice to simple syrup. Bring to a boil and then chill. Combine all the ingredients in a mug and garnish with cinnamon sticks and apples.

Sapphire Spice

2 parts Bombay Sapphire gin

1 large heaping spoonful of Pumpkin Puree and/or Pumpkin Pie Mix

1 tsb. Dark Brown Sugar

A dash of Vanilla Extract (7 drops)

2 dashes of Ground Cinnamon

Shake all ingredients vigorously with ice and strain into chilled martini glasses, then top with nutmeg.

Rye Carre

1oz Belvedere Vodka

1.5oz Hot Water

1oz French Fortified Wine

1oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.5oz Honey

Cinnamon Stick, Orange Wedge, Clove, Nutmeg

Stir all ingredients over cubed ice in mixing glass and strain into a chilled rocks glass over a large ice cube.

The Warm and Toasty

1.5 Santa Teresa 1796

0.5 Smoky Rhubarb Amaro

0.25 Cherry Herring

1 Martini Sweet Vermouth

Stir and strain into a coupe garnish with an orange peel and brandied cherry.