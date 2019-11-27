Selena Gomez just launched her third collaboration with PUMA & she looks stunning while showing off her tiny waist in the new campaign!

Christmas came early thanks to Selena Gomez, 27, who just launched her third SG x PUMA collaboration and the new Fall/Winter 2019 collection with PUMA is absolutely amazing. Not only are the pieces super stylish, but Selena also looked stunning in the campaign photos as she showed off a sexy bodysuit, leggings, and more. The entire collection and campaign is rugby-inspired and Sel looked sporty chic when she showed off her tiny waist in a skintight long-sleeve crop top with matching leggings. The skintight crop top featured a three-quarter zip and a collar, as she styled it with high-waisted navy blue leggings with stripes down the legs. Aside from her crop top, Selena looked fabulous in a navy and white striped windbreaker which she styled with tight cream striped leggings.

Throughout the entire photoshoot, Selena rocked three different gorgeous hairstyles – one messy bun with her curls hanging down in front of her face, one sleek slicked-back bun, and gorgeous tousled beach waves which were styled down with her short bob. A brown smokey eye and nude matte lip completed her glam in the shoot, while huge diamond hoop earrings made an appearance throughout.

Selena’s SG x PUMA AW19 Collection which features apparel, footwear, and accessories, will retail for $30-$120 and will be available globally on December 1 at PUMA.com, PUMA stores, and selected retailers worldwide.

We absolutely loved Selena’s new collection for PUMA and she looks better than ever in the gorgeous photoshoot. You can see photos from this campaign as well as past campaigns when you click through the gallery above.