The Weeknd Registers A New Song Called ‘Like Selena’ & Fans Are Convinced It’s About Selena Gomez

The Weeknd might be mining through parts of his past for his upcoming song titled ‘Like Selena,’ which could very well be about his 2017 relationship with Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd, 29, is heading back to the recording studio soon. The Grammy winner, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, registered the song title “Like Selena” with ASCAP (the American Society of Composers, Authors & Publishers), according to their updated site on Nov. 26. HollywoodLife has reached out to The Weeknd’s rep for comment on the new track. The “Starboy” singer got fans quite excited about new music when he posted a pic to his Instagram account on Nov. 25 with the caption, “the fall starts tomorrow night.” It’s the only image on the recording artist’s social media account as he has wiped literally everything else from his page.

Naturally, fans have already begun to speculate that The Weeknd’s new song is a reference to his former love, Selena Gomez, 27. “I really wanna hear about @ theweeknd song title ‘Like Selena’ I’m curious,” one fan tweeted. “how is it that The Weeknd will release a song called LIKE SELENA ???????” another fan chimed in, before adding “ok maybe is about the other selena.” Clearly, the news is causing quite a stir on social media and is subsequently bringing up The Weeknd’s past relationship with the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress.

As fans know, Selena and The Weeknd dated for 10 months during 2017. The pair were first spotted stealing a number of smooches in January 2017, two months after “The Hills” singer broke up with Bella Hadid, 23. After some not-so-subtle makeout sessions at Coachella, the pair made their official red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May of the same year. But by October of that year, the pair went their separate ways, citing distance in their relationship.

Since their time together, The Weeknd has seemingly reconnected with Bella Hadid, although the exact nature of their relationship remains vague. Regardless of his personal life, fans have a lot to look forward to in The Weeknd’s career. Before his new music drops fans can see The Weeknd in the Safdie Brothers next film Uncut Gems this December, co-starring Adam Sandler. Fans cannot wait to see — and hear — The Weeknd’s new projects soon!