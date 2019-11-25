Wendy Williams Shades Taylor Swift’s Artist Of The Decade Award: ‘Taste Has Cheapened’ 

Wendy Williams may have just angered Taylor Swift fans after her AMAs recap on her November 25 talk show. The host admitted that while she loves Tay’s catchy songs, she doesn’t think the singer should’ve been named Artist of the Decade.

Wendy Williams had her studio audience in utter shock with her comments about Taylor Swift, following the singer’s big night at the American Music Awards on November 24. The talk show host, 55, threw shade at the Grammy-winning artist, 29, while discussing her Artist of the Decade award she was honored with at the annual show, along with five other awards. Wendy even said it’s “unforgivable” that Taylor has more AMAs than other music icons including, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Prince.

“Taylor Swift made history, which is unbelievable to me,” Wendy began, nothing that although she’s not the biggest “Swifty,” she’s still a fan of the “Lover” singer. “So, good for her, she won six awards. She has a total of 29 awards, which sounds unbelievable, but what sounds unforgivable is that she’s got more awards than Michael Jackson, Prince, and Madonna,” Wendy continued.

The host went on to question Taylor’s influence over this past decade. “Artist of the Decade? Is she who’s been firing you up for the last 10 years? “, she polled her studio audience. “I think taste has cheapened through the years and a lot of things… Life in general I think has cheapened,” Wendy said before she gave examples of “tattered” clothing and “poisonous” food.

Wendy concluded with a disclaimer that, “I don’t mean this in a bad way to Taylor… I appreciate her.” However, “Artist of the Decade?”, she questioned once more before moving on.

If you missed last night’s show, Taylor was honored with the coveted Artist of the Decade award after she performed a medley of her biggest hits. Legendary songwriter, Carole King presented the award to Taylor, whose parents were proudly sitting in the audience.