Bell and Logan Kim get into a fight over a high-profile patient in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 26 episode of ‘The Resident.’ Logan undermines Bell and it doesn’t go over well.

A very famous patient has an entire turkey wishbone in his throat and Bell is focused on getting it out. When Bell goes to see the celebrity patient in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Nov. 26 episode of The Resident, he sees Logan Kim has already gotten to him. Logan has brought in Dr. Torres to operate on the patient. Bell quickly asks to see Logan outside the room. Apparently, TMZ is outside and Logan wants Bell by his side when they bring out the famous patient for the cameras.

Logan tells Bell that the celebrity patient isn’t his anymore. Bell is shocked, to say the least. He doesn’t think this patient should be a “trial run” for a new surgeon. “He is the story we want to tell to the cameras waiting outside that door,” Logan says to Bell, who reminds Logan that this could be a PR nightmare if something goes wrong.

“Don’t tell me how to do my job,” Logan says. Bell isn’t going to take this turn of events lying down. “I have been the spine of this job for over a decade,” Bell tells Logan. Logan fires back saying that this hospital is going to be led by a group of top-tier surgeons, not just one.

The synopsis for the Nov. 26 episode reads: “Upon dubbing Thanksgiving ‘the most dangerous day of the year,’ Devon and Irving are inundated with patients in the ER. When an A-list celebrity enters the hospital after swallowing a wishbone, Logan Kim assigns a new surgeon to the case in the hopes of garnering extra publicity. Meanwhile, tensions run high at the Raptor home when he hosts his biological and adoptive families for a Thanksgiving dinner and Kyle interrupts Nic and Conrad’s low-key plans.” The Resident season 3 has one more left until the show takes a break until 2020. The show airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.