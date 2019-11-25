Selena Gomez: How She Felt After Emotional Comeback Performance At The 2019 AMAs

Selena Gomez took to the stage at the AMAs for the first time in two years and blew fans away with her two new songs. We have how she’s feeling after her triumphant comeback.

Selena Gomez had to be pretty nervous ahead of her Nov. 24 show opening performance at the American Music Awards. It was her first time back on their stage in two years, and she was singing her emotional ballad about letting go of ex Justin Bieber “Lose You To Love Me” and then transitioned into its counterpart, the triumphant and upbeat “Look At Her Now.” Selena ended up killing it, and had pals Taylor Swift, 29, and Halsey, 24, cheering her on from the front row.

“She loved being on stage and performing after her extended time away and she really felt good about it all and loved being back performing for all her peers and fans. It was a really special moment for her and she appreciates all the support she got from Taylor and all her fans. It put quite the smile on her face,” a source close to the 27-year-old singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It was such a big night for Selena. Ahead of the show she was on everyone’s best dressed lists for her strapless neon lime green mini-dress from Versace’s Spring/Summer 2020 runway collection that she wore on the red carpet. It showed off her incredible legs and hugged her curves. Later in the night after her triumphant performance, she got a place of honor in the front row next to Taylor’s mom Andrea 61, and father Scott, 67, while Taylor performed a medley of hits from throughout her career before being presented with the AMAs Artist of the Decade Award.

Selena was right there next to Andrea, who cried tears of joy at her daughter’s emotional speech and brilliant performance. Getting to be so close to Taylor’s mom shows how even though Tay and Selena had drifted apart for while, all is solid between them again. By then she changed into a different Versace dress, one that featured a yellow slip-like top with a fitted red skirt with a green patterned overlay. Overall, Sel’s comeback night couldn’t have gone any better.