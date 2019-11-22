Hostess Holiday Gifts 2019: The Best Presents For Every Hostess With The Mostess

No need to show up empty handed this holiday season! We’ve got you covered with several hostess gift ideas, from wine memberships to festive candles!

Friendsgivings, holiday parties and New Year’s Eve celebrations, oh my! From every price point and for every different person and their passions, we’ve put together a list of the best gifts for the hosts and hostesses in your life this 2019 holiday season! If you don’t know the host well, you can’t go wrong with candles, like the Nest Spired Orange & Clove 3 Wick Candle ($68), or the festive Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane Limited Edition Classic Candle ($26). Another great option, especially if you’re a plus one, is a nice bottle of wine, like the light and fruity Riondo Spago Nero Prosecco ($14.99), or Chandon’s Harvest Under The Stars Bottle ($19) (which has the most perfect bottle decor for New Year’s!)

Let’s not forget that the holiday season is all about giving back, and any host would appreciate a gift that does good for others. Winston Flowers’ Charity in Bloom ($75-$300) program offers gorgeous arrangements of flowers for your giving needs, while also donating 20% of the purchase price to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston and Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in New York City. Additionally, the eco-friendly lifestyle brand Sand Cloud offers a number of wonderful gifts, like their Metal Straws ($7), which help their mission to #SaveTheFishies, and the company donates 10% of every purchase to charity.

Don’t worry, we didn’t forget about all the wine lovers in your life! One of our personal favorite gifts for this holiday season is the Macy’s Wine Lovers’ Advent Calendar ($139), which is packed full with 24 different quarter-bottles (187ml) of top-quality wines from winemakers around the world. Makes counting down to Christmas pretty fun, right?! Another option is to gift a wine membership, like the one offered by John Legend’s LVE Wines. With the LVE Collective program, members receive bottles hand-picked by Legend himself automatically shipped to your door four times per year at a 20% savings. For those royally obsessed with wine, the 2015 Tignanello is a premiere bottle of wine from the Antinori portfolio, that is known to be the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s favorite!

If your hosts prefer spirits, we’ve got those, too! Bulleit partnered with Portland-based handblown glassware company Mazama this holiday season to create handblown, limited-edition bourbon glasses, that are truly gorgeous. Specifically for the Game Of Throne fanatics, Johnnie Walker’s A Song of Ice and Johnnie Walker’s A Song of Fire Scotch Whisky ($36 each) blends celebrate the dynamic relationship between House of Stark and House Targaryen in two stunning bottles. For those who like to make their own cocktails, Ketel One collaborated with Cocktail Courier to deliver the Warm & Cozy Cocktail Kit ingredients right to the door of those you love! Similarly, WoodWick Candles collaborated with Cocktail Courier to create a kit of festive cocktails cocktails, inspired by three WoodWick Candle winter fragrances – Fireside, Frasier Fir and Cinnamon Chai. This unique and thoughtful hostess gift is perfect for anyone who enjoys candles and cocktails!

The gift of wellness is never a bad idea, and beam can help with that this holiday season. The CBD company offers a product called The One ($60), which is a phytocannabinoid-rich CBD oil in an easy-to-use dropper. For more natural, feel-good gifts, Manuka Honey should be on your list! The honey, native to New Zealand, has remarkable natural healing qualities, including antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Another great option is a Theragun for those fitness-loving hosts! The hand-held, battery operated, percussion therapy device that relieves muscle and joint pain, improves mobility and enhances performance, and is a perfect gift!

Click through our gallery to see all of the amazing host and hostess gifting ideas for this holiday season, including more fashion and beauty-loving presents!