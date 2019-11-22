How does she do it? Salma Hayek is 53 and with no makeup on looks like she’s in her late 20’s. She’s glowing in the sunset in a new video.

Don’t you just hate when this happens? When there’s a gorgeous sunset going on and you move the camera and the bright colors fade away. Even celebrities have the same dilemma and it happened to stunning Salma Hayek as she was trying to capture a video of herself with the setting sun behind her on a beach. The 53-year-old beauty looked ageless with no makeup on as tried in vain to show the sunset with her face in the frame, but every time she moved the camera the colors faded away. Still, with something as gorgeous as Salma in the frame, who needs a sunset?

Salma took the video from an outdoor patio at a restaurant overlooking a beautiful beach and shared it to Instagram on Nov. 22. She captioned it “There was a beautiful sunset but every time my face came into frame it scared the colors away.” Salma said pretty much the same thing in the video, where she spoke about the dilemma in Spanish. She added that it was a beautiful sunset but when her face got in the shot, the colors turned to crap.

Salma’s fans loved it! User chaitanya424 told her, “Yea. It appears your luminousity outshines the sun. 😁😂😅😊,” while upcomers 305 wrote, “The sunset was jealous of your beauty.” Fan salmahayekonline commented, “I dont know whats prettier, you or the sunset 🙌🌅,” while user evabarelli theorized “…or your beauty stolen the colors?😊.” jpwearsblack joked, “It knew it couldn’t compete… :).”

Fan zamudio62 pointed out, “She’s 53 and still fine as hell.🔥😍,” while Uuser tombarac told Salma in Spanish, The love energy you radiate is very strong. I can see that you totally enjoy this beautiful sunset.❤️❤️🙏❤️❤️.”