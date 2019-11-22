‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss & Husband Todd Tucker Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate

Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker have a new addition to their family, as their first daughter has been born via surrogate. We’ve got the details as well as her unique name.

Kandi Burruss’ new bundle of joy has arrived! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband Todd Tucker have their first daughter together, as she was born via surrogate on Nov. 22. The new arrival joins the couple’s three-year-old son Ace Wells, who were’s sure is looking forward to being a big brother to his new baby sister. Kandi has a 17-year-old daughter Riley Burruss by her ex Russell Spencer and we’re sure she’s looking forward to raising another beautiful girl. Kandi revealed on the RHOA season 12 premiere that, “We actually was supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn’t continue,” adding, “I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it.”

The Shade Room reports that Kandi announced the good news to her fans via a mass text message. The site says she shared a small glimpse of the baby girl, who the couple has named Blaze Tucker. The text reportedly read, “She’s here! Blaze Tucker born at 6:54 p.m. on 11-22-19 weighing 8 lbs, 1 oz. I’m so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful, baby girl to the family!” and then later added, “We’re so in love.”

Surprisingly, Kandi hasn’t posted anything yet to her social media about the birth, as her last Instagram post was from yesterday, Nov. 21, when she shooting on the set of The Chi. She posted a video with her co-stars and wrote in the caption, “This season is gonna be soooooo good! Go ahead & get your @showtime subscriptions & binge watch season 1 & 2 if you haven’t already.” The Chi shoots in Chicago, so hopefully she was able to make it to the hospital in time for the delivery of her daughter, which we’d assume happened in her hometown of Atlanta.

During the last season of RHOA, Kandi’s desire to be a mom again was well documented. She already had a high risk pregnancy with Ace so she was looking to go down the path of surrogacy. During a March appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a caller and RHOA viewer asked how the process was going and if fans were going to see a baby added to their family anytime soon. “I don’t want to tell too much. But we have moved forward, God willing,” she said to a round of audience applause. The surrogate and baby journey is a prominent storyline for Kandi during the current season 12 of RHOA, which is now airing on Bravo.