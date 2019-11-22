Just because Amber Rose isn’t tight with Blac Chyna anymore, that doesn’t mean she’s not going to be friends with Blac’s ex. A year after falling out with Chyna, Amber was spotted celebrating Tyga’s birthday in St. Barts.

Those fans waiting for Amber Rose, 36, and Blac Chyna, 31, to kiss and make up are going to have to wait for a little longer. Amber and her baby daddy, Alexander “AE” Edwards, 32, were some of the guests invited to Tyga’s 30th birthday celebration on Nov. 19. The couple joined T-Raww aboard his yacht in St. Barts, and it looked like they all were having the time of their lives. Notably absent from the festivities was Tyga’s ex (and the mother of his son, King Cairo Stevenson, 7) Blac Chyna.

For the longest time, Amber and Chyna were the example of “ride or die” friends. Yet, in October 2018, the two stopped following each other on social media. The rift supposedly happened after Amber’s annual SlutWalk. Chyna, in years past, was always by Amber’s side for this female-empowerment event but was notably absent for the 2018 walk. Instead, Chyna attended the BET Hip Hop Awards, held that night. What made this split even more shocking was that Chyna and Amber attended that year’s BET Awards together and shared a kiss on the red carpet. They also sat next to each other at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, so somewhere in between August and October, something happened.

One of the biggest days of the year for Amber is her SlutWalk. She finds it very important to put on and appreciates all the support she gets from her fans, sponsors, and friends, so having Chyna ditch it was a major slap in the face. She was very disappointed in Chyna for not showing up,” a source told HollywoodLife at the time. “It will be very hard to forgive Chyna or this, Amber is mad. It was just very rude for Chyna not to show up, especially since she had no good excuse not to in the first place.”

While neither Amber or Chyna have addressed this rumored split, some fans speculated Amber’s April 2019 message might be (partially) about her former bestie. “Funny how my phone blows up when I’m having parties and sh*t is lit, but as soon as a b*tch is sick and pregnant, it’s crickets. No ‘just checking on you’ text or nothing. Sh*t’s wild. But, when I pop out this beautiful, strong baby boy, don’t try to be my friend again. Dead ass. Toxic ass fake friends. Byeeeeeeeee.”

Amber did pop out that beautiful baby boy last month. AE announced the arrival of Slash Electric Alexander Edwards on Oct. 11. “thank u, Amber Rose, for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun [sic] in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.”