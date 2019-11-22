Ally Brooke Shows Off 10 Lb. ‘DWTS’ Weight Loss By Revealing Her Daisy Dukes Are Too Big

Ally Brooke’s about to need a new pair of shorts to replace her trusty Daisy Dukes. After weeks of dancing on ‘DWTS’, they’ve gotten way too big for her tiny frame!

Ally Brooke has been crushing it on Dancing With The Stars, and the physical results of her hard work are starting to show. The singer, 25, was spotted heading into a dance studio in Los Angeles in preparation for the DWTS finals, looking super cute in a pair of ripped Daisy Dukes. We’ve seen her wear these short-shorts before, but there’s something different going on with her November 21 look. They’re way too big on her small frame! After losing 10 lbs. from dancing her heart out, she’s about to lose her pants, too.

The “Low Key” singer looked totally fly in her casual outfit, rocking a tight, red tee, sneakers, and cool, round sunglasses with her denim cutoffs. She actually wore these shorts while walking into the same dance studio on October 15. She looked HOT in that getup, and the shorts fit perfectly. If it wasn’t already apparent that she shed weight, Ally’s helpfully tugging at her waistband in the new pic to show her missing inches! Ally revealed the secret to her impressive weight loss earlier this month in an interview with Women’s Day.

The former Fifth Harmony member told the outlet that the pounds fell off pretty naturally as she increased her exercise intake with DWTS practices. “You would think that maybe I would go on this crazy exercise regimen or change my diet but I didn’t really do anything different,” Ally said. “I wanted to go into the competition fresh and new and so that’s exactly what I did.” Months of rehearsal with a pro like her DWTS partner, Sasha Farber, will do that to you!

“I’m small (5’0″) so that 10 pounds really shows and I feel so much more confident in myself, I feel so much stronger, so much healthier, and it really has changed my confidence in myself all around,” Ally added. When you’re getting that much exercise every week, you have to back it up with a nutritious diet, which she has definitely done. She starts her day with healthy carbs and fruit, and eats fruit to keep up her energy during the day.