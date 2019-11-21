‘Frozen 2’ Cast Dresses As Their Characters & Puts On Live Performance On Streets Of LA

Ahead of the ‘Frozen 2’ premiere, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and the rest of the cast dressed as their animated characters and gave fans a special performance — ‘Crosswalk the Musical’ with James Corden!

Frozen fans — you’ve never seen your favorite movie like this! In honor of the upcoming sequel, Frozen 2, the Disney classic’s main voice cast — Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad — joined James Corden for his always-epic Crosswalk the Musical segment. The temperature is in the 70s right now, but that didn’t stop the Arendelle crew from bringing winter chill to the streets of Los Angeles during the November 20 episode, snowfall and all. One slight changeup to the production, though: James cast himself as Elsa, and made Idina play Sven, the reindeer! She lets it go, of course.

“I’m sure James is going to be great,” Idina cheerfully told the camera. “I mean, before I sing Elsa’s songs, I warm up for at least an hour, and I have to drink tea and get my sleep. I have a humidifier in my room. And that’s on top of the years of training I’ve done leading up to this. But, you know, James bought a blonde wig. So, that’s basically the same.” The result of the cast’s “training” is hilarious, and pretty magical! Dressed in full costume (or at least the Spirit Halloween version), the actors scramble out into the crosswalk on Beverly Boulevard and Genesee Avenue, and perform small snippets of the film’s most iconic songs before the light turns green.

This is no low rent production, either. They have dancers, fake snow cannons, and tons of snowballs (poor Jonathan gets pelted). After an…interesting… Elsa performance by James, he agrees that Idina can play her character. As long as she wins their sing-off. She literally belts three words from Elsa’s new Frozen 2 song, “Into The Unknown“, and obviously wins. James gets demoted to the role of “snowflake.” He definitely hasn’t gotten the memo that Frozen 2 takes place in autumn.

Their show ends, of course, with Idina singing “Let It Go” at the top of her lungs. She even gets on top of a car! Seeing James do it would have been hilarious, but this was iconic. Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22, 2019.