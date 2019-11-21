‘AMLT’ Boss Teases A New ‘Mystery’ & The Katherine, Eddie & Delilah Tension Will ‘Come To A Head’

A lot of things are about to change on ‘A Million Little Things.’ Showrunner DJ Nash spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about the fall finale and the new ‘mystery’ that’s already in play.

Life isn’t easy. Sometimes tough decisions and shocking revelations are made. Well, both of those things are happening on the fall finale of A Million Little Things. PJ discovered the DNA test under Rome’s bed and he’s learned that he is Jon’s biological son. This news is a lot to process for anyone, especially PJ.

“I think we’ve set PJ up to be the cautionary tale for Delilah and Eddie, who are debating what to do about Charlie’s paternity,” A Million Little Things creator DJ Nash tells HollywoodLife. “Obviously seeing how PJ responds is going to be an important part of their story as well. PJ is struggling with depression. We knew that from the moment we met him at the hospital with Rome when he read Rome’s script and getting this news hopefully will provide him with a relief and the happiness he deserves, but maybe it won’t.”

In the preview for the fall finale, Regina tells Delilah that PJ is Jon’s son. DJ says that this is a shock to the system for Delilah as well. “I think it’s devastating,” DJ continues. “I think from her standpoint, the fact that her husband took her life is something she hasn’t fully been able to process and understand. I think it hurt her to know that her husband was suffering so much, that she didn’t know about 9/11, and she didn’t know about many of the secrets he was keeping. So the idea that he had a son is just really hard for her to accept. And in fact, she feels so strongly that maybe Jon didn’t even realize that PJ was his son because it’s just not consistent with the man she knows.”

On top of this news, Delilah also isn’t seeing eye-to-eye with Eddie and Katherine when it comes to being open about Charlie’s paternity. Eddie and Katherine want to be transparent with everyone while Delilah wants to keep Charlie’s paternity a secret to protect her other two kids. DJ reveals that this situation will “come to a head” in the fall finale. “For all the Team Katherine and Team Delilah’s out there, it’s going to get very, very real, and our friend group gets right in the middle of it, led by Gary. In our show, nobody is innocent, nobody is guilty, and we will see just how true that is in this episode.”

However, it does appear that Delilah has news to share with Sophie and Danny. Whether or not she’s telling them about Charlie or PJ is yet to be determined. DJ teases how could this play out with the kids. “I would think to learn that your mom had an affair and that your father who took his life had a son, that you have a brother that you didn’t realize was your brother, I think any one of these things would be earth-shattering,” he says. “The fact that they’re all taking place at the same time is just a lot. And that is exactly what our midseason finale is… a lot.”

Maggie and Gary’s relationship hasn’t been smooth sailing this season either. Their relationship has been defined by cancer and now that Maggie is in remission, she’s been trying to figure out who she is without cancer and what her relationship is without cancer. “That comes to a head in this episode when they’re trying to figure out who they are and an event happens that forces the question,” DJ says.

When it comes to A Million Little Things, there’s always a mystery element. That’s not changing any time soon. DJ says a new mystery is already in the works. “It’s already going, you just don’t realize it,” he teases. “There’s another mystery that takes us from the end of season 2 into season 3.” A Million Little Things season 2 will return with new episodes in 2020.