‘The Goldbergs’ Preview: Barry & Erica Are Stranded With Uncle Marvin On Thanksgiving

Barry and Erica find themselves in Nashville with Uncle Marvin and Beverly wants them back for Thanksgiving dinner ASAP in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 20 episode of ‘The Goldbergs.’

Barry and Erica are not at home for Thanksgiving dinner and Beverly is not happy about it. They’re stuck in Nashville with Uncle Marvin. Erica calls home in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Thanksgiving episode of The Goldbergs to let Beverly know what’s up. Barry is very concerned about the fact that he’s probably missing the delicious Thanksgiving dinner.

When Beverly picks up the phone, she asks: “Where the hell are you?” Erica explains where they are and Uncle Marvin grabs the phone. “Uncle Marvin has got this,” he tells Beverly, who is not convinced. “What you’ve got are my children in Tennessee!” she says. Uncle Marvin claims he’s “on the case.” But he makes sure to add that Beverly may see her kids “tomorrow or next week.” He’s not making any promises.

The synopsis for the Nov. 20 episode reads: “Even though Beverly’s patience with Pop Pop is put to the test due to his endless Thanksgiving demands, she is able to put aside her own feelings to help heal the long-standing rift between Murray and Pop Pop. Meanwhile, Barry and Erica are ready to return home for the holiday, but Uncle Marvin accidentally drives them to Pittsburgh. Marvin attempts to make it right not knowing if they will make it to Jenkintown in time to celebrate the holiday.”

Judd Hirsch and Dan Fogler return to guest star as Pop Pop and Uncle Marvin. Other notable guest stars include Ken Lerner as Lou Schwartz, Mindy Sterling as Linda, Langan Kingsley as Ticket Booth Worker, Gregor Manns as Bus Driver, and Melissa Joan Hart as Flight Attendant. The Goldbergs season 7 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.