‘Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer Teases Halstead’s ‘Dire’ Situation: ‘He Could Die’

Halstead is in trouble. Big trouble. Jesse Lee Soffer spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about Halstead’s ‘dire’ situation, the ‘feelings’ between Halstead and Upton, and so much more.

Halstead finds his life is in serious jeopardy during the Chicago P.D. fall finale, airing Nov. 20. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Jesse Lee Soffer and he said the situation is “the most dire it has ever been” for Halstead. “He definitely put himself in a situation again. Maybe he’ll grow up this time and start listening to Voight,” Jesse told HollywoodLife. “But he has put himself in a situation of extreme danger, and he basically gets kidnapped with a woman who is involved with some drug runner guys and he could die. This could be the end for Halstead. That’s what you need to know.”

Jesse also noted that what happens in the fall finale will have a last impact on Halstead throughout the rest of the season. “I think everything does. Any time we do an episode that has big consequences, it has to change the character to a degree,” Jesse continued. “You have to grow from it. You have to take into account where this person’s been, so there has to be some sort of transformative thing that happens. Will it change him? Absolutely. In what direction we don’t know, but it’s definitely something that needs to happen because it’s based on the repercussions of what happened in the Marcus West episode, which was the episode with the facial recognition software where this guy was locked up, put away by Halstead, and ended up being murdered in prison and he was wrongfully accused. Halstead blames himself. So we’re seeing the fallout of that, and it’s going to keep happening even after this episode.”

Things will also get intense for Halstead and Upton in the fall finale. The will-they-or-won’t-they dynamic between the partners is in full effect this season. “I don’t know where that’s going,” Jesse said. “The bosses and the writers, they’ve been kind of doing the slow burn with that. Hailey and Jay definitely work great together and they respect each other and there’s a lot of love there. We just don’t know what kind of love it is, maybe. I think that seeing Jay in such danger in this episode has an effect on Hailey and they almost have a conversation about it later on. I can’t tell you what happens, but they both play stuff very close to the vest.”

He’s not opposed to an Upstead romance but “now it’s kind of up to the writers on where they want to take that.” Chicago P.D. season 7 will return with new episodes in 2020.