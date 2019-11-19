RHOP Ashley Darby Reveals Secret to Losing Her Baby Weight 5 Months After Giving Birth To Son Dean

‘RHOP’ star Ashley Darby showed up looking confident and svelte at BravoCon just a short time after welcoming her baby boy and she’s sharing her secrets.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Ashley Darby, 31, has been very open with viewers about her struggles to conceive after suffering a devastating miscarriage with husband Michael Darby, 60, by her side. The couple finally got to share a much happier story line when they welcomed baby Dean Darby, 5 months into the world and now Ashley’s sharing how she got her body to bounce back so quickly. “I’ve pretty much lost all my baby,” Ashley told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during BravoCon in New York City on Nov. 15. “I think I’ve got 10 more pounds. I thought I was like BD Ashley before Dean Ashley. I’m really AD Ashley, so yes.”

Things are not slowing down at all for this new mama at all, either! Ashley is reportedly very busy right now filming for what sounds like a very dramatic filmed season five of Housewives. Between working and taking care of baby, the new mom reveals she hasn’t had to do much work to get back into shape other than give Dean his essentials — Food! “Breastfeeding,” Ashley says of the secret to her weight loss success. “I breastfeed around the clock. 500 calories, apparently.

And like any mom, Ashley is happier than ever with her newest bundle of joy in her life. She’s got a solid marriage, healthy son and a very successful career. However, there is just one thing missing that she hopes to get back in the near future and its lacking so much so that it’s effecting the way she looks. “I have a busted blood vessel because I can’t sleep cause I watch him sleep and I strained my eyes,” Ashley explained. “But you know, it’s worth it. He’s just amazing. He’s everything I could dream.”