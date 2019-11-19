‘RHOC’: Kelly Dodd Reveals Why She Misses Tamra Judge But Still Doesn’t ‘Trust Her’

Kelly Dodd opened up about her relationship with Tamra Judge as the drama continues to play out on the latest season of ‘RHOC.’

Kelly Dodd might be having second thoughts on her feud with Tamra Judge. The Real Housewives Of Orange County star reflected on her co-star, with whom she’s been seen having drama on the series’ 14th season. “I miss Tamra,” Kelly revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I miss talking to her.” Yet, Kelly did have some misgivings about wanting any form of reconnection with her former pal. “I just don’t trust her,” Kelly confessed.

Of course, Kelly has some good reasons not to trust Tamra, as fans have seen played out on the current season. On the recent Nov. 12 episode, it was revealed that Tamra had actually been talking about Kelly behind her back. It all started when Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Shannon Beador revealed to Kelly that Tamra was the first of the Housewives to bring up Kelly’s infamouse bar fight with another woman. Making matters worse, Kelly was originally told by Tamra herself that Braunwyn had initially brought it ordeal. When Kelly found out the real story, she was absolutely shocked. Kelly also learned from Shannon that Tamra was first to bring up the “train” rumor. Kelly initially thought Vicki was the one to bring it up — and she was — but Tamra was the first one to mention a “train” of any kind. Once again, Kelly couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

Upon learning all the news, Tamra was hit with a slew of hurtful text messages, and thus the latest drama between Kelly and Tamra stirred up. But Kelly did reveal that she has only a slight bit of hope in repairing things. “She’s [Tamra] the one that can pivot more than Shannon,” Kelly revealed of Tamra. “I think Tamra is a little bit more forgiving and forgoing than Shannon.”

There’s a lot for them to forgive and forget, though. Things go back even further with these two, who reportedly couldn’t stand filming with one another during season 14. Kelly previously claimed that she was “done” with Tamra after she was seen on video claiming Kelly “threw her mother down the stairs,” according to Radar Online. However, once the video surfaced on April 13, Kelly denied that she abused her mom — Kelly’s mother also confirmed the sentiment on camera. Tamra, however, felt that if Kelly hadn’t hurt her mother, then she shouldn’t be making such a huge deal out of it and aggressively denying it.

Since then, things haven’t been going well between Tamra and Kelly. The pair have been exchanging nasty barbs with one another for months. The reality stars have gotten into spats on Twitter and Kelly even referred to Tamra as an “uneducated stupid a**” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Oct. 29. Yikes! With her wedding planning in full swing, Kelly definitely has a lot to consider when it comes to who she will — or won’t — invite. Could Tamra make the cut? Fans will have to wait and see!