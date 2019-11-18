‘The Resident’ Preview: Conrad Tells Bell About His Investigation Into Jessie’s Death

Conrad reveals to Bell what he’s found out about the drug that may have killed Jessie in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 19 episode of ‘The Resident.’ He also tells Bell about a big business meeting he had.

Conrad catches Bell on his way into the hospital to spill on what he’s discovered about Hemopleatin. “Chastain uses the drug Hemopleatin to treat anemia,” Conrad explains in our EXCLUSIVE preview of The Resident. “Nic’s sister Jessie, she was on it. She died of a massive pulmonary embolism, just like 5 more of our patients on Hemopleatin. I think this drug is causing these fatal blood clots.” Bell still doesn’t know what Conrad is asking him. “Get to the point,” Bell says.

Conrad brings up Diacure, the biggest dialysis provider in the country. Conrad reveals he met their CEO at their annual shareholders meeting the night before and says that the CEO agreed to give them access to all of their patient records in exchange for an exclusive deal with Chastain. Bell is a little concerned that Conrad is trying to make business deals. Conrad says he didn’t agree to anything yet since this is Bell’s call.

“But bottom line, if Hemopleatin is killing people, Chastain can prove it. We’re saving lives,” Conrad adds. Bell tells Conrad that he’s not going to go into business with a company solely based on Conrad’s “wild hunches.” Before they can continue this conversation, Conrad’s pager goes off and he has to run.

The synopsis for the Nov. 19 episode reads: “When one of Chastain’s own is brought into the emergency room with life-threatening injuries, the staff rallies around each other to try to save her life, while disagreements over how to best handle her care put Cain at odds with the rest of the doctors. Also, Bell is met with an unexpected response when he voices concerns regarding the nursing shortage that Nic brought to his attention. Meanwhile, Conrad turns heads when he shares data about Hemopleatin, and Kyle begins volunteering at the hospital.” The Resident season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.