‘Basketball Wives’ Star Tami Roman Snatches Wig Off To Reveal ‘Bald’ Head On ‘Personal Injury Court’

Reality TV star Tami Roman goes to extreme lengths to make a point in an upcoming episode of ‘Personal Injury Court’ and the audience gasps in shock.

Tami Roman, 49, is making a dramatic appearance in the Nov. 19 episode of Personal Injury Court and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE clip of the breathtaking moment. The former Basketball Wives star takes the stand during a case involving a woman who is seeking $480,000 in damages, alleging that she received a botched weave that left her with hair loss, scalp infection and scarring. HollywoodLife has no indication what the outcome of the case is but we do have a preview of what Tami tells the court during her appearance on the show.

Judge Gino Brogdon introduces the reality TV star – who is no stranger to wigs and extensions – as a “hair icon.” Flaunting black tresses that fall to her waist, Tami listens as he asks her, “This is a sensitive question, but have you ever had a bad hair experience?” Tami reacts by showing the results of her most recent disaster.

“Oh chile [sic], let me tell you,” she says. “I’ve dyed my hair most of my life because I greyed early. So, I went to my stylist and I said, ‘I want you to take my hair to platinum blonde,’ and he said, ‘You know, it’s going to be difficult.’ And I said, ‘I still want it.’ And, six weeks later, all the hair fell out. I wanted what I wanted and now I’m bald.” That’s when Tami snatches her hair off of her head and reveals a wig cap, barely covering very, very short platinum blonde curls with bald sides. The audience gasps in response, before she says, “OK. You’re gonna get what you want.”

It’s no secret that Tami loves hair pieces and wigs. Her social media feeds prove that she’s a chameleon when it comes to her tresses – rocking everything from extremely long platinum blonde waves, to shoulder length red curls, to a jet black short vintage Halle Berry cut and everything in between.

In September she revealed on Instagram that she’d recently had a hair disaster, by showing off her natural curls, dyed platinum blonde and cropped into a short cut. “Went from black to blonde, lost a lot but it’s just hair,” she captioned the Sept. 21 photo. “I’m taking this opportunity to start over…natural hair journey begins!”

Tami’s guest appearance on Personal Injury Court will air on Nov. 19. Check local listings for air times.