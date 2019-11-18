Beyonce Shows Off Abs In Crop Top & High-Waisted Skirt During Florida Trip With JAY-Z

Beyonce revealed her incredibly toned abs while relaxing in the Florida sunshine with Jay-Z, rocking a crop top and skirt combo. See the pic of her sexy and chic fit for some major fashion and fitness inspo!

Beyonce, 38, was giving off major vacation vibes while out and about with Jay-Z, 49, during a trip to Florida. The duo beat the winter chill battering most of the rest of the country for a luxurious day of yachting in Fort Lauderdale on November 17. Before they boarded the boat for their fun in the sun, Bey was spotted looking lovelier than ever in an outfit that showed off her killer abs. The “Formation” singer rocked a chic ensemble, a coordinating crop top and high-waisted skirt, that revealed just a hint of her famous six-pack.

We’re low-key obsessed with this look, to be honest. It had almost a 1950s edge, as she accessorized with a ladylike handbag, and retro cat-eye sunglasses. Though her husband was decidedly more casual for their day on the water, Bey amped up her outfit by pairing it with heels and oversized earrings before meeting her mother, Tina Knowles, and her stepfather, Richard Lawson. The night prior, Bey looked like a million bucks, as well, while supporting her husband at the The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala. Held at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on November 16, was a who’s who of celebrities, but all eyes were on Beyonce — duh.

She, obviously, looked radiant in a stunning custom dress designed by Roberto Cavalli, which was dripping in sequins and fluffed with ostrich feathers over the chest. The nude illusion, curve-hugging gown featured an off-the-shoulder cut, and a dramatic, thigh-high slit. She looked positively glam when she arrived at the gala, wrapped in faux fur, and wearing diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. Jay looked not too bad himself, puffing on a cigar while wearing a dapper, fitted tux.

Another hit outfit during Bey’s Florida vacation: a sleek, sequined dress for a night at the casino with Jay and her mom. She looked oh-so sparkly in the golden gown, paired with equally glittery shoes!