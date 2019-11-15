Kim Zolciak nearly Spills Out Of Low-Cut Top Amidst 40 Degree NYC Temperatures During BravoCon

It’s freezing in NYC, but Kim Zolciak kept things hot as hell during her appearance at BravoCon, rocking an incredibly low-cut shirt for her OG Housewives panel!

She’s not in Georgia anymore! Kim Zolciak-Biermann graced BravoCon 2019 with her presence on November 15, and — duh — looked amazing while doing so. The former RHOA star was in the house at the Grand Ballroom in New York City to appear on a panel with her fellow Housewives alumni (Jill Zarin, Caroline Manzo, Adrienne Maloof, and Jeana Keough), and was a total standout in an extremely low-cut jumpsuit. Low-cut is an understatement, actually. The Don’t Be Tardy star, 41, practically spilled out of her red blouse, which was cinched at the waist right underneath her chest. One wrong move, and she was in danger of experiencing a major wardrobe malfunction! Luckily, the oversized chain draped across her body kept everything in place.

Kim posted a video after her Bravo All Stars: OG Housewives Edition panel ended that showed her braving the cold (it’s 40 degrees right now) and strolling the streets of New York City with her husband, Kroy Biermann on her arm. The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG revealed in the caption that the outfit was her own creation, writing, “So fun BRAVOCON!!!!!! ❤️ styled by ME 😉”. She really did a killer job, especially when you see the whole ensemble. Along with her gaping blouse, Kim rocked high-waisted pants with wide legs, trimmed with the same red fabric as her blouse. She also donned sky-high pumps to complete the look. You can watch the video HERE!

Her fellow Bravo celebrities were all about the look. They came out in droves on Instagram to compliment her on Instagram. “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Looking sooo good Momma!” The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi wrote, with Kim responding, “thx babe.” And Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Heather Sanders simply posted, “😍💸”

When she’s not on Housewives duty, Kim’s wearing her sexy getups at home. While she was on vacation in Turks & Caicos over the summer, she walked around in a thong bikini! She’s making 41 the new 21 on the daily.