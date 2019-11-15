Andy Cohen Reveals Why He Doesn’t Have Much Hope For Teresa & Joe Giudice’s Marriage

Andy Cohen gave HollywoodLife his impressions of Teresa and Joe Giudice’s marriage based on that explosive interview he conducted in October! The ‘WWHL’ host took time out from BravoCon for an EXCLUSIVE interview on Nov. 15.

Andy Cohen, 51, had never seen Teresa and Joe Giudice like this. After conducting the couple’s explosive interview in October — their first joint interview since Joe moved to Italy amid his deportation case — the Real Housewives executive producer had new insights to share about their 20-year marriage during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at BravoCon on Nov. 15. “I thought they were as raw as I’ve ever seen them,” Andy revealed at the inaugural event on Friday. Andy, who is a veteran at interviewing Real Housewives stars, even confessed that he was actually “stunned” by “their candor.”

Andy hadn’t been expecting that level of honesty, after fans saw Joe doubt Teresa’s faithfulness on television. The suggestion left Teresa in tears, but she wasn’t the only one to throw out a cheating accusation. “They’ve never been this open with me ever, and I’ve interviewed them countless times,” Andy continued. Despite his first-hand account of the interview, Andy couldn’t give a certain answer on whether or not Teresa and Joe will patch up their marriage. “I don’t know. We’ll see,” he said.

However, Andy could say one thing. “Neither [Joe nor Teresa] seemed that optimistic,” he revealed, which also sounded like the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host also wasn’t that optimistic about the marriage. The couple was certainly put in a tough position: how could they carry on a relationship while they’re separated by an ocean? Joe is still awaiting the results of his appeal to his deportation order, which will determine whether or not he can return to the United States.

If Joe’s appeal is denied and he is forced to stay in Italy, Andy is also in the dark about where Teresa’s story line on The Real Housewives of New Jersey will lead. “We’ll follow Theresa wherever life takes her and…No, I don’t know where it’s going. I don’t know where she’s going to go, but I’m anxious to find out like everyone else,” Andy admitted.

For now, fans will have to wait for Teresa and Joe’s final decision. After nearly four years apart, they reunited in Italy — with daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, in tow — on Nov. 7. Teresa later broke her silence about the emotional reunion, admitting that she doesn’t see her having a “feasible relationship” with Joe while they live in different countries in an interview with Good Morning America that aired on Nov. 14. The couple found themselves in this situation after Joe served prison time for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges between March 2016-March 2019, during which he was ordered to be deported to Italy. The legal troubles led to tensions in the marriage, since Teresa also spent 11 months in prison in 2015.