Not only does Jennifer Hudson’s voice excite Marlon Wayans, but her kissing skills do as well! The actor was still on cloud nine after filming with Jennifer Hudson for the Aretha Franklin biopic, ‘Respect.’

Well, he’s honest. Marlon Wayans, 47, didn’t bother with subtleties while raving over his on-screen chemistry with Jennifer Hudson, 38, whom he’s filming the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect with. He is especially impressed with Jennifer’s singing voice, which once earned her a top 10 spot on American Idol and landed her the role as the Queen of Soul! “That voice. Yo, like that voice? It’s weird. It actually gave me a woody,” Marlon admitted to a TMZ photog in a video uploaded on Nov. 13. Yes, you read that correctly. Jennifer’s voice alone got Marlon…well, stimulated.

That’s not all Marlon had to say about his co-star, whose soul he described as “warm” and “sweet.” Earlier in the conversation, the reporter asked Marlon what was it like to kiss the beautiful singing sensation. “Amazing. Have you ever kissed an angel? I did,” Marlon declared, and even dived into specifics. “Her breath was amazingly fresh, whole lips like pillows. It felt like I was kissing that cloud,” the comedian continued. He event went so far as to rank the smooch as one of the “top three kisses” of his lifetime! However, he didn’t “want to let her know how good the kiss was” — we think it’s too late for that.

Fans saw Marlon’s life-changing kiss for themselves after HollywoodLife shared photos from the movie set on New York City’s streets on Nov. 6! In the pictures, Jennifer and Marlon made the transformation into Aretha and her first husband and music manager, Ted White, circa the 1960’s. True to the era, Jennifer became a young Aretha in a vintage plaid coat, pantyhose, kitten heels and beehive updo, while Marlon looked dapper in a jazzy fedora, suit and double breasted vest. The movie is set for release in 2020 and will honor the life of the Grammy-winning legend who blessed the world with classics like “Chain of Fools” and “Respect” before passing away from pancreatic cancer in Aug. 2018.

For the record, Marlon and Jennifer’s relationship is professional! However, neither are romantically linked to anybody at the moment. Jennifer separated from her second husband, WWE commentator David Otunga, in 2017, while Marlon split from his longtime wife Angelica Zachary in 2013.