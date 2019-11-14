Watch
Hollywood Life

Marlon Wayans Gushes Over Jennifer Hudson & Says Her Voice Gave Him A ‘Woody’ — Watch

Jennifer Hudson, Marlon Wayans
SplashNews
Jennifer Hudson 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Jennifer Hudson pictured kissing Marlon Wayans during a scene at the "Respect" movie set in Harlem, Queens. Pictured: Jennifer Hudson and Marlon Wayans Ref: SPL5126829 061119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actress Jennifer Hudson and Marlon Wayans go for a romantic walk at night filming the Aretha Franklin biopic 'Respect' in Harlem in New York City Pictured: Jennifer Hudson,Marlon Wayans Ref: SPL5126775 051119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Oscar Winner Jennifer Hudson is seen for the first time portraying "The Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin as filming begins on the upcoming biopic titled "RESPECT" on location in Manhattan's Harlem Neighborhood. Jennifer was spotted filming with costar Marlon Wayans who will be playing her onscreen husband "Ted While". The scene took place in 1966 where Marlon is seen talking and collecting money from prostitutes while Jennifer looks on from a car, while later they both share a passionate kiss. 03 Nov 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Hudson. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA540810_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Evening Writer

Not only does Jennifer Hudson’s voice excite Marlon Wayans, but her kissing skills do as well! The actor was still on cloud nine after filming with Jennifer Hudson for the Aretha Franklin biopic, ‘Respect.’

Well, he’s honest. Marlon Wayans, 47, didn’t bother with subtleties while raving over his on-screen chemistry with Jennifer Hudson, 38, whom he’s filming the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect with. He is especially impressed with Jennifer’s singing voice, which once earned her a top 10 spot on American Idol and landed her the role as the Queen of Soul! “That voice. Yo, like that voice? It’s weird. It actually gave me a woody,” Marlon admitted to a TMZ photog in a video uploaded on Nov. 13. Yes, you read that correctly. Jennifer’s voice alone got Marlon…well, stimulated.

That’s not all Marlon had to say about his co-star, whose soul he described as “warm” and “sweet.” Earlier in the conversation, the reporter asked Marlon what was it like to kiss the beautiful singing sensation. “Amazing. Have you ever kissed an angel? I did,” Marlon declared, and even dived into specifics. “Her breath was amazingly fresh, whole lips like pillows. It felt like I was kissing that cloud,” the comedian continued. He event went so far as to rank the smooch as one of the “top three kisses” of his lifetime! However, he didn’t “want to let her know how good the kiss was” — we think it’s too late for that.

Fans saw Marlon’s life-changing kiss for themselves after HollywoodLife shared photos from the movie set on New York City’s streets on Nov. 6! In the pictures, Jennifer and Marlon made the transformation into Aretha and her first husband and music manager, Ted White, circa the 1960’s. True to the era, Jennifer became a young Aretha in a vintage plaid coat, pantyhose, kitten heels and beehive updo, while Marlon looked dapper in a jazzy fedora, suit and double breasted vest. The movie is set for release in 2020 and will honor the life of the Grammy-winning legend who blessed the world with classics like “Chain of Fools” and “Respect” before passing away from pancreatic cancer in Aug. 2018.

For the record, Marlon and Jennifer’s relationship is professional! However, neither are romantically linked to anybody at the moment. Jennifer separated from her second husband, WWE commentator David Otunga, in 2017, while Marlon split from his longtime wife Angelica Zachary in 2013.