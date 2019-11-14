Zendaya’s Disney Co-Star Chris Tavarez Arrested For Allegedly Giving His GF A Concussion

Former Disney star Chris Tavarez was arrested in Hollywood for felony domestic assault on November 11, the LAPD confirms to HollywoodLife.

Chris Tavarez, who once starred on K.C. Undercover with Zendaya, was arrested in Hollywood, California on November 11, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms. The actor, 27, got into an alleged altercation with his girlfriend at a house in Hollywood over the weekend of November 9, when an argument allegedly turned physical. Chris allegedly pushed her, and the woman hit her head, according to TMZ; she initially refused medical treatment, but doctors at the hospital later reportedly diagnosed her with a concussion, according to anonymous family sources that spoke to the outlet.

Police were called, but by the time they arrived, Tavarez allegedly left the scene. He was arrested by the LAPD two days later, the police department confirmed to HollywoodLife on November 14, and booked on felony domestic violence charges — specifically, “inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.” The actor, whose credits include Meet the Browns and Big Momma’s House 2, was released on a $100,000 bail.

HollywoodLife reached out to Chris’ rep for comment, but did not hear back as of press time. This story is still developing; we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.