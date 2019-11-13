Wynonna Fans Furious ‘Icon’ Left Out Of The All-Star Female Tribute At CMAs: See Tweets

How dare you! Wynonna fans were left wondering where she was during the All-Star Female Tribute at the CMA Awards 2019.

Someone’s clearly missing! Wynonna, 55, was not present at the CMA Awards 2019 on Nov. 13 which was puzzling to some as most of it focused on the legendary women who have dazzled audiences for years. The show kicked off with a phenomenal performance by many of those ladies including Tanya Tucker, 61, Gretchen Wilson, 46, and CMA hosts Carrie Underwood, 36, Reba McEntire, 64, and Dolly Parton, 73. Loretta Lynn, 87, who is considered to be one of the greatest country artists of all time, watched all the action from the front row while some of the winners, like duo Dan + Shay, spoke highly of the women who have influenced the industry during their acceptance speeches.

Where you at? Wynonna not being there caused a ruckus from her fans on social media who questioned why she wasn’t part of something so monumental. “I’m sorry, but did I miss @wynonna at the Country Music Awards tonight?!?,” one asked. “How can you have a night dedicated to women in country music and not include the queen herself?” Another hashtagged #changemymind when she tweeted “Loving #thecmas but women in country music IS NOT complete without Wynonna.”

Another fan wrote to the “No One Else on Earth” singer directly. “Why weren’t you included in the CMA’s open??” they tweeted before getting more general by asking “How can you talk about the great women of country music without Wynonna Judd representing??”

Wynonna hasn’t posted on her social media since Nov. 12 when she shared photos with former Saturday Night Live stars Fred Armisen, 52, and Jason Sudeikis, 44, at benefit concert called Thundergong 2019 that took place on Nov. 9 in Kansas City, Missouri. She also appeared to be having a blast over the weekend when she celebrated the birthday of her “sister friend” and fellow artist Susan Tedeschi, 49.

Wynonna and her mother Naomi Judd, 73, have an illustrious history with the CMA Awards. They’ve won nine total including multiple honors for Vocal Duo of the Year in the late 80’s and early 90’s. Hopefully this icon will explain her absence to her heartbroken fans sooner than later!