‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra’s Sister Amber Arrested For Assault — See Her Mug Shot

Amber was arrested in Texas for causing bodily injury and family violence after completing a stint in rehab on Nov. 10.

Amber Baltierra, 32, is in trouble with the law. The older sister of Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra, 27, was arrested after the Williamson County Sheriff’s office in Texas responded to a “domestic in progress” call on 4:41 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2019 accord to reports from Radar Online. She was arrested for assault — specifically causing family violence and bodily injury –placed in jail and held on $1,500 bond, according to the report. Her mug shot shows her looking exhausted and worn out after the dramatic evening, and her eyes appear to be puffed up from crying as she sports a side braid and bright magenta t-shirt.

Amber — who is a mom of two — has had a rough go lately, heading to rehab in May 2018 after appearing to be high in an episode of Teen Mom OG “Mommy loves you more than you guys may know right now,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “You both deserve nothing but the best and I will give that to you. I’m gonna miss you these 90 days. Just know I love you both with every fiber in me.” Amber has a colorful history of drug abuse, with arrests tracing back to April 2013 for possessing narcotic equipment, a glass smoking pipe and driving with a restricted license. She spent 20 days in prison after pleading guilty to the 2013 charges.

Despite her past, Amber maintains that she has been sober for 18 months. “I know my truth. I know who I am. I know the growth I’ve made,” she said in a Wednesday, Nov. 13 via her Instagram page. “I know I’m still sober. I don’t have to prove that to anyone. No one talks when I’m doing good, everyone talks when you’re doing bad. Let me get back to staying positive!” Her recent troubles appear to be linked to potential relationship drama, as she revealed on Instagram that she broke up with her boyfriend after she suspected he was cheating.

Tyler — who is also a dad — has yet to comment on his big sister’s arrest, though, he did share a somewhat cryptic tweet on Nov. 12. “Don’t let life’s rejections form your self reflection. Never feel restricted to forge a new path, because happiness won’t last if put your FUTURE in the hands of your PAST!” he posted.