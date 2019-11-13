Pink Rocks Orange Dress On CMAs Red Carpet, With Her Adorable Kids Looking A Little Bit Country

Why be ordinary when you can be Pink? The singer stepped on the red carpet at the 2019 CMAs looking dapper and fab in an orange dress and fedora, and she had the cutest dates with her — her kids!

Pink made her triumphant return to the Country Music Association Awards on November 13, and boy did she look good doing it. The iconic singer, 40, came to slay at the country awards show, performing her mega hit “Love Me Anyway”, with Chris Stapleton. But before her powerhouse performance, Pink hit the red carpet, standing out in one of her signature outfits that perfectly mixed tough and sexy together. Rather than going for a floaty gown or something bedazzled like her peers, Pink opted for an orange, floor-length dress with long sleeves and a ruffled necktie. She topped it all off — literally — with a black fedora trimmed with the same orange as her dress.

While Pink looked stunning, we have to get to the important stuff… her kids! Pink brought the whole family with her to the CMAs on November 13, and they each rocked a totally unique look. Husband Carey Hart donned his usual all-black getup, and their eight-year-old daughter, Willow, wore an adorable dress printed with horses, paired with studded combat boots. Their two-year-old son, Jameson, looked too cute for words. The toddler wore a tiny suit with bedazzled lapels, a little cowboy hat, and cowboy boots. Our whole hearts!

We just saw Pink looking hot AF days before the CMAs at the People’s Choice Awards, where she rocked a totally sheer turtleneck underneath a long, blazer dress. The singer was presented with the People’s Champion Award at the November 10 ceremony, for all her admirable charity work. “I’m a dumbass derelict,” she said while accepting the award. “But I’ve managed to change a little part in my little world.” She implored the audience to be kind and decent.

Pink’s last visit to the CMAs was in 2017, when she delivered a stunning performance of “Barbies”. She was at the awards show that year as a nominee, for the 2017 CMA Awards Musical Event of the Year award, earned for “Setting the World on Fire” with Kenny Chesney. While she lost out to Willie Nelson and Glen Campbell, that performance was still downright incredible! Pink wasn’t nominated in 2019, but we can’t wait to see what she stirs up in 2020!

To see more pics from the 2019 CMAs, scroll through the gallery above! From hosts Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, to everyone in between, that whole theater is full of pure glamour.