Joe Giudice Has ‘Not Given Up’ On Deportation Appeal: His ‘World Revolves Around’ His Daughters

After Joe Giudice’s emotional reunion with his four daughters while in Italy, he’s vowing to continue his deportation appeal so he can return to New Jersey and they can be a family again.

While Joe Giudice is finally out of federal custody, he’s an ocean away from his four daughters as he fights his deportation appeal from Italy. His wife Teresa, 47, and their children Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, paid a recent four-day visit to see Joe and according to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, “He said he cried after we left. He cried the whole day, he said. Missing his daughters. He was so sad.” It’s just given him all the more resolve to reunite his family and continue his deportation appeal.

“Joe has definitely not given up his fight against the deportation order. Joe knows that some may view him moving to Italy as a sign of giving up, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. When Joe finished his 41 month federal prison sentence in March for bankruptcy fraud, he was transferred straight to an ICE detention center. Rather than continue to remain behind bars in the U.S., he flew to Italy to live as a free man on Oct. 11 while his legal battle continues.

“Seeing his girls this past week put a renewed effort in Joe and he was reminded of why he wants to continue this appeal process no matter how difficult or exhausting it may get at times. Joe is actually loving his time in Italy and it’s been great spending time with family and friends, but his world revolves around his girls and he will continue fighting to be as close to them as possible,” our insider continues.

Teresa will be discussing the family trip to Italy in an interview Nov. 14 on Good Morning America. In a clip released the day prior, she said of the visit, “We were just there to enjoy each other’s time…lots of laughs, lots of tears. Just reacquainting with each other and it was pretty amazing. We had the best time ever. It was so good.”

It was the first time they were all together as a family unit with Joe as a free man since he went behind bars in March of 2016. His daughter Gia showed off plenty of Instagram photos of the girls with their parents. Joe shared tons of IG pics as well with his beloved daughters, including video of a night he took his three eldest out for a night of dancing. He captioned it, “had the best night with my girls❤️ so happy you guys are here my heart is filled.. audriana was too tired :(“