Gigi Hadid Shows Off Toned Figure In Skintight Sparkly Sheer Dress At 2019 CMA Awards

Gigi Hadid looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a skintight sheer iridescent gown at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 13.

Gigi Hadid, 24, made a very special appearance at The 53rd Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The supermodel arrived with her BFF, Kacey Musgraves, 31, and the girls looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet together. Gigi opted to wear a sleeveless skintight, floor-length shirt dress that hugged her petite frame perfectly. The sparkly metallic dress was iridescent and completely sheer, showing off her white bra underneath, while the top of the dress featured a turtleneck.

Gigi accessorized her dazzling look with a pair of knee-high pearl white heeled cowboy boots, earrings by Graziela Gems and Melinda Maria, as well as rings by Established and Nouvel Heritage and a gorgeous hairstyle. She left her hair down in gorgeous voluminous beach waves and swept half to the side, while the other side was tucked behind her ear.

Gigi and Kacey totally complimented each other on the carpet considering Kacey was also in a sparkly number. The country singer threw on a long-sleeve sparkly sequin sheer yellow gown with silver metallic details. The entire dress was covered in yellow feathers while the bodice of the dress featured silver sequins. She topped her look off with a pair of mustard yellow pointed leather pumps.

