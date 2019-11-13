‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey, 52, Demonstrates How She Got Her Tight Abs In Sexy New Workout Video

Working on her fitness — Cynthia Bailey shared with her fans and followers a few of her favorite exercises to tighten her core in a new Instagram video!

Cythia Bailey, 52, looked amazing in her latest post to Instagram — but when doesn’t she? The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to social media on Nov. 12, sharing with her followers the workout regimen she follows to stay in shape and keep her body looking toned and fit. In the video, Cynthia can be seen doing a number of “equipment free” workouts, donned in a black sports bra with matching leggings and trainers. The reality star also shared some words of advice and why she, in particular, loves the workouts she’s doing.

In her lengthy caption, Cynthia wrote, “Backyard workouts are my new thing! @flattummyapp making it happen with their anytime, anywhere, equipment free workouts,” she said of the app, with which she partnered for the post. “I’ve been on their Full Body workout, and it is seriously been kicking my butt! They also have specific meal plans, different levels of workouts for all fitness levels andddd now you only need one app to get real results.” Cynthia encouraged her followers to check out the app and get to those exercises!

Of course, Cynthia’s results from her workouts are plain to see, and were even captured in a recent snap with her daughter, Noelle Robinson, 20. In another Instagram post from Nov. 12, Cynthia showed off her amazing body, donning a sheer black polka dot top with leather pants. The reality star posed with her daughter while they spent some quality time at Nobu Malibu. Cynthia cheekily caption the pics, “Me: would i still like you even if you weren’t my daughter? are you kind? Noelle: yes & yes.” Naturally, Noelle looked just as amazing as her mother — who, let’s be honest, look so much more like Noelle’s sister! Noelle wore a cropped black tank with sparkling joggers, complimenting her mom’s monochromatic look.

Clearly, Cynthia’s hard work at the gym — or, in her case, the backyard — is paying off! The reality star looks amazing, and as she preps for her wedding to Mike Hill in 2020, we can only imagine the fitness level and goals she will achieve. Fans cannot wait to watch Cynthia continue her fitness journey!