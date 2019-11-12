See Comment
David Eason Says He’ll Be ‘Exposing Everything’ About Jenelle Evans In Court: ‘The Truth Will Come Out’

REX/Shutterstock
David Eason and Jenelle Evans 2016 MTV VMA's at Madison Square Garden - White Carpet Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Aug 2016
Jenelle Evans and David Eason arrive at court on Tuesday, June 25 without their children yet again. The Teen Mom 2 star’s custody battle is far from over, as it could take “months” to get the children back according to a source familiar with the case. 25 Jun 2019 Pictured: David Eason, Jenelle Evans. Photo credit: Michael Cline Spencer / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA452449_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Jenelle Evans and David Eason appear in court. 01 Jul 2019 Pictured: jenelle evans and david eason appear in court. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457018_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Jenelle Evans and David Eason arrive at court to try to regain custody of their kids. Jenelle wears a black blazer, dress pants and glasses for the hearing. She holds papers in her hand as she walks into court. David wears a button-down plaid shirt and a brown suit jacket. This is the couple's 5th hearing, a judge told Jenelle that she “failed to protect the children while they were in her care” after five court hearings.“The judge heard testimony that David and Jenelle were constantly screaming and arguing, and the children were terrified,” the source previously told Radar. The insider added, “CPS described the state of the home as horrific. It was filthy and there were holes in all of the walls.” Jenelle and David are able to have supervised visits with each child once a week for an hour. The visits are restricted to the Department of Social Services. “She can meet them in the office, she cannot go see them in their homes,” the insider said. A source told Radar that Jenelle is dedicated to regaining custody of her children. “She signed up for parenting classes and marriage counseling,” the insider told Radar. “They’re looking to get David a psych evaluation for court. The court is ordering this next week, but in the meantime they are jumping ahead so when they go they can say, ‘We’re working on our marriage, we’re working on this.’”. 04 Jun 2019 Pictured: Jenelle Evans, David Eason. Photo credit: AMI/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA436288_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Jenelle Evans’ estranged David Eason is threatening to expose things about her in court that will make fans’ ‘jaws drop.’

Jenelle Evans‘ estranged husband David Eason is threatening to expose her deepest secrets in court. She’s already obtained a restraining order against him, writing that “I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being” in her Nov. 4 filing for a temporary restraining order against David. She wants full custody of the couple’s daughter Ensley, 2, and David is promising a blow out court battle.

In an Instagram rant he threatened to share the former Teen Mom 2 star’s deepest secrets and a supporter told him he should get “paid to do it.” David doesn’t want the money and responded, “No I will be in court exposing everything you guys will make all your jaws drop.”

Jenelle packed up and fled their North Carolina farm known as The Land. She was last spotted in Tennessee at a bowling alley doing a family friendly drop off with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, 32, and their son Kaiser, 5. The drama unfolded rather rapidly for Jenelle and David, as on Oct. 25 he changed his Facebook profile picture to a photo of him kissing the former MTV star on the cheek with the caption, “I love my wife Jenelle Eason.” By Oct. 31, she shared in an Instagram post that she and her children had moved away and she was starting the divorce process.

By Nov. 10, the gloves were off. David posted to his Facebook account, “I can tell y’all right now is that I have tried to protect ppl and their reputation but the truth will come out soon!” He got divided support in the comments as one user named Cody was critical, writing “Desperate times call for desperate measures, huh? You feel threatened by her leaving and taking your child, don’t you? Should’ve thought about that before you acted the way you did. Actions have consequences, buddy.”

However, other fans had David’s back, even though he made headlines for shooting and killing Jenelle’s pet dog Nugget on April 30 after claiming it nipped at Ensley. It eventually resulted in Jenelle temporarily losing custody of Ensley and Kaiser while Child Protective Services investigated if the children were safe at her home with David. It also cost Jenelle her job as she was dropped by MTV’s Teen Mom 2. “I believe there’s more to the story. Jenelle is the messed up one here. I feel for you only because my brother went through the same stuff (minus the dog killing incident) i can not wait to hear about the juicy details. Blow it up…blow her sh*t show up buddy,” a fan named Michelle cheered on David in the comments.