RHOC: Vicki Gunvalson & Kelly Dodd Get Into Heated Fight At Reunion Taping After Defamation Lawsuit Drama

Vicki was seeking damages against Kelly for defamatory statements she claims hurt her business — but she suddenly dropped the lawsuit.

Vicki Gunvalson, 57 and Kelly Dodd, 44, aren’t putting their feud to rest! “Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson got into the most epic feud during the RHOC reunion,” a source close to the production of Real Housewives of Orange County spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s by far Vicki’s best reunion to date. There was a lot of yelling and finger pointing when it came to these ladies, especially.” The ladies have been embroiled in a scandal for days, after Vicki filed a lawsuit against Kelly using a fake name — “Jane Roe.” According to documents, Vicki is seeking damages for defamatory statements made by Kelly — including that she is a “fraud,” a “con woman” and that she “preys on older people” — that have hurt her business and reputation.

“The lawsuit infuriated Kelly and it was the first time she saw Vicki since it happened, so naturally, Kelly was angry and there was a lot of name calling on both sides that went on,” the insider continued. “Some would argue that she crossed the line with some of the things that came out of her mouth.” Vicki owns the Irvine-based business Coto Insurance & Financial Services, Inc. which offers “comprehensive financial and retirement planning” for clients that is focused on “preserving and growing your wealth,” according to the website. In the documents, Vicki also says the business has always had a good rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Since filing the lawsuit on the first of the month, which asked for an unspecified amount of money, Vicki dropped the entire thing on Nov. 8. While it’s unclear why, it’s possible Bravo contracts played a role: all cast members reportedly sign an agreement that prohibit them from suing each other over anything related to the show — in this case, the comments were made on the series — which could also explain Vicki’s choice to file under a fake name. The ongoing drama between the former friends seems to be going from bad to worse, with the pair turning to name calling and slander to cut each other down.

“The reunion taped [in Los Angeles] for over 12 hours,” the source added. “It was a long and stressful day by all. Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly went out afterwards to let off some steam. Braunwyn is really staying neutral in the entire Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Vicki versus Kelly drama.”