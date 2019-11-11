‘L&HH: Hollywood’: Lyrica Makes A Major Decision About Her Marriage To A1

The Nov. 11 episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ featured Lyrica Anderson deciding whether or not she wants work on her marriage after A1 cheated.

Lyrica Anderson had her pre-ESPYs performance during the Nov. 11 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and her estranged husband, A1, was right there by her side to support her. Despite their ongoing drama, A1 wanted to make sure that Lyrica’s time on stage “sounded right”, and she appreciated him for it. She also liked that after the performance, he came backstage and went crazy over how great she looked in her outfit. “You killed it — you look amazing,” he told her, but she credited her ensemble for how great she looked. “This outfit is dope isn’t it?” she asked. Yet, he had his eyes on other things — like her curvy body. And she giggled as he made sexual noises while looking at her butt.

Later, during a private confessional, Lyrica said, “It’s nice to know that A1 still wants this, even when he f***s up. He can keep checking up on all of this grown and sexy as long as he shows me that he’s ready to do better.” And whether or not he’ll do that is still up for debate. So that’s why Lyrica has decided not to move back in with him just yet. “I’ve been back and forth as to whether I want to move back in with A1 or not. Truthfully, I do miss A1 and it was nice to see him go that hard to make sure that my performance sounded right. But we have a long way to go, so for the time being, we have agreed to continue co-parenting Ocean. And while I’m at the hotel, looking for my own place, I’m at the house for another Ocean playdate,” Lyrica said in another confessional.

“I’m not naive enough to believe that a man who had been caught cheating more than once is just going to all of a sudden stop. But I do miss him and we have so much history that I want to fall back in love with him — if he can prove that he’ll be the kind of husband that I deserve,” she added.

