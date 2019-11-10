See Pic
Angelina Jolie Hits The Beach With 4 Of Her Children During Break From Filming ‘The Eternals’ — Pics

Angelina Jolie
MEGA
Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie.
Angelina Jolie was seen with children Zahara, Knox and Vivienne on a shopping trip to a discount store on the Spanish Island of Fuerteventura. Jolie is about to start filming the Marvel movie The Eternals.
EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie looks like skin and bones, sparking fresh concern over her health. The 44-year-old actress, who was hospitalised as a result of her anorexia as a teen, was seen with children Zahara, Knox and Vivienne on a shopping trip to a discount store on the Spanish Island of Fuerteventura. Jolie is about to start filming the Marvel movie The Eternals. 28 Oct 2019 Pictured: Angelina Jolie reunited with her children Zahara Knox and Vivienne as they go shopping in Fuerteventura, Spain. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA537073_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Angelina Jolie looking as stylish as ever on a family day out with the kids, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox as the gang are pictured going inside the historical landmark, the Colosseum. Angelina who is currently promoting her new movie, the fantasy film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil looks happy and relaxed during the tour while her kids looked a bit bored. *Shot on 10/07/19*
A special guest joined Angelina Jolie and four of her children when they were spotted hanging out in the Canary Islands over the weekend!

What a gathering! Angelina Jolie, 44, enjoyed some down time with her kids Shiloh, 13, Zahara, 14, & twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, while taking a break from filming the upcoming Marvel flick The Eternals on Nov. 9. The Oscar winner and her brood (SEEN HERE) were spotted hitting the beach in the Canary Islands with her Eternals costar Lia McHugh, 12, where everyone involved bundled up for a very windy day out. Angelina looked absolutely stunning in an all-black outfit and silver-toned sandals while accessorizing her beach look with a pair of stunner shades. She and many others carried around a cream-colored blanket during the outdoors excursion where everyone involved appeared to be having a fun time.

Oh no! Zahara, who sported a gorgeous white top and brown shorts with her siblings and mother, made a funny face when she was hit with a gust of wind! Lia, on the other hand, was all smiles while chatting with Shiloh, who donned an oversized Kangol sweatshirt and hat for the overseas extravaganza. Angelina was also spotted with a big grin on her face, but who could blame her when she’s got her kids with her in a place that looks like absolute paradise!

Angelina was previously spotted wearing a tight gold suit and blonde wig while filming The Eternals on Nov. 8. The upcoming movie, which costars Salma Hayek, 53, and Game of Thrones hunk Kit Harington, 32, is expected to be released domestically in November 2020.

The Girl, Interrupted star shares Shiloh, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne as well as sons Maddox, 18, and Pax, 15, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 55. Something she thrives on is allowing each of their kids to express who they are individually when it comes to their eclectic fashions.

She talked about her parenting insights in the December/January issues of Harpers Bazaar, saying that living boldly and freeing means having “the ability to encourage my children to explore the world, including the world of ideas and expression, without there being limits to what they are allowed to study or know or imagine themselves doing in the future.”