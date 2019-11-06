R&B sister duo 2XO has been named Radio Disney’s NBT featured artist, HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal. Get to know these rising stars with our EXCLUSIVE video.

Jaz and Tally Sagginario, who make up pop R&B duo 2XO, are Radio Disney’s NBT (Next Big Thing). NBT is a multi-platform talent program that spotlights breakout artists and showcases their journey to success. Their music is an infusion of latin pop, R&B, and rap. Tally is the lead rapper and Jaz is the lead vocalist. In our EXCLUSIVE video, Jaz and Tally reveal everything from the very first album they bought to their favorite color.

They both reveal that they started writing their own songs when they were about 13 years old. Tally admits that if she wasn’t a singer she would actually be a dentist! Jaz says Tally is always flossing. The singers also talk about meeting Justin Bieber for the first time. “Literally, all my friends and I would just talk about him and then all of a sudden to go from that to meeting him was too much,” Jaz says.

In being Next Big Thing, the duo will be featured in a series of exclusive videos across Radio Disney, Disney Channel, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app and social media platforms, allowing fans a VIP look into their NBT journey. Before their formed 2XO, Tally showed off her rapping skills on the show The Rap Game. She also performed with Jordan Fisher at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. Jaz opened up for Justin and released singles on the “Starstruck” and “Radio Disney Jams, Vol. 12” soundtracks. As 2XO, the duo released the single “Summer Love” featuring Forever In Your Mind lead singer Ricky Garcia, which spent five weeks on Radio Disney’s “Top 30” chart and reached the No. 1 spot. Their most recent single, “Blame It On You,” has been on Radio Disney’s “Top 50” chart for five consecutive weeks.

2XO join a long roster of incredible artists who have also been NBTs. Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Meg Donnelly, Kelsea Ballerini, Fifth Harmony, Alessia Cara, and more have been named Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing in the past.