‘RHONJ’ Alum Jacqueline Laurita Slams Teresa Giudice For ‘Choosing The Show’ Over Her Marriage

Former ‘RHONJ’ star Jacqueline Laurita has a theory as to why Teresa Giudice doesn’t want to stay married to Joe. Plus, she believes ‘they both cheated on each other’.

On the newest episode of her podcast, The LookOver Ladies, host and RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita, as well as her co-hosts, voiced their opinions on Teresa and Joe Giudice’s special episode of Watch What Happens Live, and who she thinks really ratted them out to the feds (spoiler alert: it’s not Caroline Manzo). Plus, Jacqueline revealed how she feels about the demise of Teresa and Joe’s marriage now that Teresa seems to be leaning towards divorcing Joe, following his recent move to Italy.

In the podcast episode, entitled “The Ladies unleash on the Teresa and Joe Giudice scandal,” Jacqueline said, “Originally Teresa had claimed she’d be standing by her man through everything and now it looks like all of that has changed … They both did each other wrong. I don’t care what either of them say. They both cheated on each other, they both did wrongdoing. I think Teresa has had a taste, now, of this newfound independence. [Joe] is of no use to her, because now she’s making enough money to support herself.” She added, “Teresa never really takes accountability for things she does in her life. It’s very hard for her to do that. It always has been. She’s a narcissist, sociopath.”

Jacqueline also talked about whether or not she thinks Teresa still loves Joe. “I think — like she said [on the show] — she loves him as a person, as the father of her kids. They’ve known each other since they were babies, so there’s always gonna be that, you know, he was a big part of her life, but there’s still resentment towards him. So she wants him to be happy and successful and whatever but at the same time she doesn’t love him enough to be with him.” And later in the episode, she added, “…if you love your husband, why aren’t you just going to be with him? But the truth is she doesn’t love him — she’s not in love with her husband. She’s angry at him. She doesn’t really want to be with him.” Jacqueline feels Teresa loves being famous so much that she’s not willing to quit RHONJ and move to Italy to be with him — “[she’s] choosing the show and the money over [her] husband and [her] family.”

On Teresa’s WWHL special, she alleged that her former co-star, and Jacqueline’s sister-in-law, Caroline Manzo may have ratted her out to the feds, but Jacqueline says that’s not the case. “The one thing I didn’t respect from her — Andy had brought up… season 7 reunion that I was on with Teresa, she blamed me for calling the feds on her. And now she’s blaming Caroline Manzo, my sister-in-law. This is what I have to say about that. Her and I were friends at the start of this investigation of hers. She was on national TV flashing cash like crazy. Everyone saw it. She then — they filed bankruptcy. I didn’t even know they filed bankruptcy because she lied to me about all that. Then she — what happened was, when they knew they were getting in over their heads because they lied about stuff on their bankruptcy — they tried to withdraw the bankruptcy which drew a ton of red flags to the district attorney or whatever and they’re like ‘Huh, this is awkward. Why are they withdrawing now? They said they were 11 minion dollars in debt’…”

“So now they’re getting investigated,” Jacqueline said, as she continued addressing the situation, “looking into it. And at the same time [my husband] Chris [Laurita] told a story — and I guess people weren’t paying attention because people are still wondering who called the feds- this was already an ongoing investigation from way back. So then what added to it was Joe’s business partner who he screwed over — he owed him a lot of money — the guy went to a mutual friend of ours and said that he was gonna go to the feds if Joe didn’t pay him the money. The mutual friend went to my husband and said, ‘hey, do you think you can get Joe to sit down with his partner — his ex partner or whatever- and work a deal with him where he pays him the money? Because if this guy doesn’t get paid he’s gonna go to the feds.’ Joe’s response was ‘he can go f**k himself.’ So my husband’s like, ‘Joe’s not willing to sit down with him. He basically said for him to go f**k himself.’ So the friend went back and told the friend Joe didn’t want to sit down with him, didn’t want to work a deal with him or anything. And the ex business partner, one can assume, he went to the feds. And that’s what happened.”

