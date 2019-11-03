‘RHOA’ Premiere: Porsha Williams’ Fiance’s Alleged ‘Mistress’ Reveals Shocking News

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 12 kicked off on Nov. 3 with a surprise guest, who served some major tea!

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley may be back together in real time, but the Nov. 3 season premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta showed them very much in the midst of their recent split. However, Porsha refrained from telling her mom and sister why she and Dennis split, but she did reveal in a confessional that it was because she found something alarming on his phone and believed he was cheating on her. But that’s all she would reveal. More information did come out later, though, when Dennis’s alleged “mistress” was at Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang restaurant and saw Eva Marcille, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi enjoying a meal together. The woman, who is known as former WAGS Atlanta cast member Sincerely Ward, kindly approached the ladies and asked if she could share some information with them. And that’s when she told them that a blog was labeling her as Dennis’s “mistress”, however, she never even met him, so she wanted to clear her name and make sure Porsha knew the truth. The ladies appreciated Sincerely telling them the info and they said that they would share it with Porsha later.

And that time came during Kenya‘s party, which she threw so she could finally introduce baby Brooklyn to the ladies. But not much attention was paid to Brooklyn because not only did Eva make an off-handed comment about keeping her kids away from Kenya, but Kenya also told Porsha about Sincerely — just minutes after Eva, Cynthia and Kandi shared the news with her. So things took a left turn pretty quickly — but is anyone surprised? This is The Real Housewives of Atlanta, after all.

Anyway, Kenya initially told Porsha because she thought Porsha would be happy to hear that this woman never even met Dennis, but she said she already knew about Sincerely due to online rumors, and the woman she allegedly caught him cheating with wasn’t even Sincerely. It was someone else. So, yes, Porsha was happy to hear that Sincerely never met Dennis, but that didn’t mean she was ready to take him back.

In other RHOA news, Kenya struggled to maintain her long-distance marriage to Marc, Eva felt the pressure to find a perfect house for her expanding family, and Cynthia’s obsession with wanting to get engaged reached new heights when she showed up to Kenya’s party in a wedding dress. Oh, and Kandi revealed that her surrogate was initially pregnant with twins, but she miscarried one, so now she is only expecting one baby.

Want more drama? New episodes of RHOA air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo!