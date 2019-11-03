Evangeline Lilly’s Hair Makeover: She Shaves Her Head & Debuts New Look — Before & After Pics

Evangeline Lilly’s followers got quite the surprise when she took to Instagram on Nov. 2 and showed off a newly shaved head.

Evangeline Lilly, 40, proved she can rock any hairstyle and look great while doing it when she posted a new pic to Instagram on Nov. 2. In the surprising snapshot, the gorgeous actress revealed that she shaved all her dark hair off as she happily posed with a fresh new appearance in a car. She can be seen smiling at the camera and wearing dangling earrings and a necklace while looking comfortable and relaxed. “Hello 🌏. It’s a BEAUTIFUL day,” she captioned the pic.

The eye-catching photo comes just one day after Evangeline teased her fans about her hair makeover with videos she posted of her at-home haircut. The response she received from fans about the shaved look was generally positive and some followers couldn’t get over how “beautiful” the Canadian star still is. “you’re so beautiful!” one fan wrote. “With or without hair, you always looks incredible,” another pointed out. One fan even compared her to singer Sinéad O’Connor, 52, who is known for her shaved head. “Gosh you suit a 0 ! Stunning xxx he closest to Sinead O’connor I’ve liked in a while 😍,” the comment read.

Although Evangeline made quite the impression with her shaved head, she didn’t confirm whether or not it’s for an upcoming role. She is set to star in the romantic dramedy, Happy Life, which also stars Alexandra Daddario and Ike Barinholtz. She also played a role in the movie Dreamland, which is set to come out in 2020.

We can’t wait to see if Evangeline decides to keep her shaved head for a while or grows her hair out again in the near future. Either way, she always looks naturally great and it’s awesome to know she’s not afraid to try bold hairstyles!