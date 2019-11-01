Solange Knowles Reveals Secret Split From Husband Alan Ferguson After 4 Years Of Marriage

Solange Knowles has revealed that she secretly split from husband Alan Ferguson earlier this year. She called him ‘phenomenal’ in her breakup announcement.

Solange Knowles is a single woman. The 33-year-old singer has revealed that she went through a major “transition” period over the past few years and that has resulted in her decision to split from husband of four years Alan Ferguson. She announced the news via an Instagram post on Nov. 1, just a little more than two weeks ahead of what would have been their five year wedding anniversary on Nov. 16.

“The past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before. My body left me with no choice but to listen and be still. Within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear. I’ve lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. I’ve always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. I’ve also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes,” she began in the caption next to a series of three photos of her looking quirky yet beautiful.

“11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. Early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. It is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a n***a ain’t perfect, but I’m leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power I know exist within god and the universes grace. May all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!” she concluded.

Solange wed the music video director at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans on Nov. 16, 2014 with her sister Beyonce, 36, Jay Z, 48, and other close friends and family present. They dated for five years before getting engaged in June of 2014. The former couple had no children together. She had previously married Daniel Smith when she was 17 and he was 19 in 2004. They share a 15-year-old son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.