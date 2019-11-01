Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Coordinate In ‘Witch Hunt’ Costume For Halloween

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle went for the topical costume this year, going out as a witch and a hunter to anger the ‘bullsh*t’ Dems. Get it?

Subtlety is not really the Trump family’s forte, so Donald Trump Jr‘s Halloween costume is quit fitting. The president’s son did a couple’s costume with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, dressing up as the embodiment of his dear old dad’s favorite inflammatory cry: “witch hunt.” The couple, who have been dating since spring 2018, took it pretty literally, with the former Fox News personality, 50, wearing a standard witch dress and hat, and Trump, 41, wearing his own hunting fatigues (he and his brother, Eric Trump are big game hunters) and carrying a rifle. Trump captioned the post, which showed two pics of their costumes from the front and side, “Witch Hunt!!! Happy Halloween folks! With all the bullsh*t the Democrats are throwing out there we just couldn’t resist. #witchhunt #halloween #halloweencostume #trickortreat @kimberlyguilfoyle”.

President Donald Trump had long called the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller a “witch hunt,” claiming that Democrats were trying to unfairly persecute him while investigating the potential of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election. The probe has ended, but Trump picked up the cries of “witch hunt” again has Congress contemplates starting the impeachment process, after it was discovered that he asked the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, one of his top rivals in the 2020. Trump has gone so far as to call it the “greatest witch hunt in history,” seemingly forgetting, you know, the actual witch hunts that the phrase refers to.

While Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle’s costumes were infinitely corny, at least they got the concept right. Over in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the Trump reelection campaign held a “Halloween Witch Hunt Party” at an indoor youth sports facility, where the witches were the hunters. As in, they believe that Democrats are witches, and they’re hunting Trump. Looks like nobody has read the section of their high school textbooks about the Salem Witch Trials, or even flipped through The Crucible.