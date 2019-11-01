See Pics
Hollywood Life

Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Coordinate In ‘Witch Hunt’ Costume For Halloween

REX/Shutterstock
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Lisa Rinna attends the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party on October 25, 2019 at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)
La La Anthony transforms into an eye-popping Maleficent as she pairs racy lingerie with evil queen's horns and wings for Halloween in NYC Pictured: La La Anthony Ref: SPL5125828 311019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
David Harbour and Lily Allen goof around as Kris Jenner and Jack Nicholson at NYC Halloween Bash. The couple laughed and looked extremely in Love . Pictured: David Harbour,Lily Allen Ref: SPL5125818 011119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - Gigi Hadid arrives with some model friends at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in Beverly Hills dressed as Jim Carrey's character in The Mask. Pictured: Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
Political News Editor

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle went for the topical costume this year, going out as a witch and a hunter to anger the ‘bullsh*t’ Dems. Get it?

Subtlety is not really the Trump family’s forte, so Donald Trump Jr‘s Halloween costume is quit fitting. The president’s son did a couple’s costume with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, dressing up as the embodiment of his dear old dad’s favorite inflammatory cry: “witch hunt.” The couple, who have been dating since spring 2018, took it pretty literally, with the former Fox News personality, 50, wearing a standard witch dress and hat, and Trump, 41, wearing his own hunting fatigues (he and his brother, Eric Trump are big game hunters) and carrying a rifle. Trump captioned the post, which showed two pics of their costumes from the front and side, “Witch Hunt!!! Happy Halloween folks! With all the bullsh*t the Democrats are throwing out there we just couldn’t resist. #witchhunt #halloween #halloweencostume #trickortreat @kimberlyguilfoyle”.

President Donald Trump had long called the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller a “witch hunt,” claiming that Democrats were trying to unfairly persecute him while investigating the potential of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election. The probe has ended, but Trump picked up the cries of “witch hunt” again has Congress contemplates starting the impeachment process, after it was discovered that he asked the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, one of his top rivals in the 2020. Trump has gone so far as to call it the “greatest witch hunt in history,” seemingly forgetting, you know, the actual witch hunts that the phrase refers to.

While Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle’s costumes were infinitely corny, at least they got the concept right. Over in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the Trump reelection campaign held a “Halloween Witch Hunt Party” at an indoor youth sports facility, where the witches were the hunters. As in, they believe that Democrats are witches, and they’re hunting Trump. Looks like nobody has read the section of their high school textbooks about the Salem Witch Trials, or even flipped through The Crucible.

 