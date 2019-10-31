MONSTA X Lead Singer, Wonho, Announces He’s Leaving The Group & Apologizes To Fans

MONSTA X is going to look a little different from now on. Wonho’s departure was announced on Oct. 31 and the singer wrote a heartfelt message to fans about leaving the group.

MONSTA X company Starship Entertainment announced on Oct. 31 that Wonho has left the mega-popular K-pop group. “After a long discussion with MONSTA X’s member Wonho, we have agreed that it’s best to part ways amicably at this point,” the statement read. “We greatly respect Wonho’s decision who wants to make sure the recent chain of events doesn’t distract from all the exciting things that are happening for MONSTA X now and what lies ahead in the future.” The company said they “apologize greatly for any inconvenience this may have caused our fans.”

Wonho will not be attending any further events with MONSTA X. This group will continue on as a six-member band. “We regret to announce this disappointing news, especially to the amazing MONSTA X fans who have always supported and cared for the group. We promise to return with better music and stage for MONSTA X fans,” the statement concluded.

Wonho also shared a picture of a handwritten letter online that he had penned to fans. “First, I would like to apologize for not being able to keep the promise that I would only provide good memories to our fans and for causing them pain. Furthermore, I apologize for causing concern to many people due to my personal issues,” he wrote, according to Soompi. “I am apologetic for causing harm to the members due to the unfortunate issues related to me. More than anything, I am sorry for disappointing my fans who believed in me. I have reached this decision after seeing many people having a hard time because of me.”

MONSTA X is set to perform at Jingle Ball concerts in the U.S. in Dec. 2019. The group will also be attending the 2019 MAMA awards on Dec. 4. Wonho’s absence will be felt but we wish him well.